TOURS RETURN TO THE BBVA STADIUM!

After almost a year and 9 months, this Friday, December 3, the tours of the BBVA Stadium will be reopened at the Rayada Experience.

The guided tour for fans and visitors takes place through 12 different areas of the BBVA Stadium, where usually very few have access, such as the team’s dressing rooms, the press room and the exit tunnel to the field.

For the next two weeks, it will be open from Friday to Sunday at the following times:

Friday, December 3 and 10 | 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Saturdays 4 and 11 December | 12:00, 14:00 and 16:00 hours

Sunday, December 5 and 12 | 12:00, 14:00 and 16:00 hours

From December 13 to 30, it will be open every day (with the exception of December 24 and 25, and on days when Rayadas has started) at 12:00, 14:00 and 16:00 hours.

Get to know some historical articles of the Club.

The general cost of the tour is $ 140 per person.

Students with a valid credential, seniors and people with disabilities pay only $ 70.

Boys and girls under one meter in height, accompanied by an adult, enter free.

Tickets can be purchased at the Official Rayados Store of the BBVA Stadium from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information, call 81-8127-1515 during the same hours.

Live the Rayada Experience!



Enter the First Team dressing rooms.

