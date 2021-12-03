Total Solar Eclipse 2021: times, dates and how to see this event on December 4 in Mexico | Saturday 04 December | Mexico City | CDMX | EDOMEX | Mexico | MX | MEXICO

This Saturday, December 4, the 2021 total solar eclipse. The astronomical phenomenon will be appreciated from the regions of Puerto Argentino, in the Falklands and Cape Town, South Africa. According to experts, this event will also be partially visible in New Zealand, Namibia and the city of Ushuaia.

According to the UNAM Institute of Astronomy, the phenomenon can be seen next Saturday in the Malvinas Islands, southern Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia, while NASA indicated that the best places to contemplate it will be the Port Argentine, in the Falklands and Cape Town, South Africa. After that, there won’t be a total solar eclipse until 2024, but it’s not all bad news.

How long will this phenomenon last?

The phenomenon will last five minutes 17 seconds and can be seen around noon, from some points of the Yucatan Peninsula. Also from Colombia, Brazil, the United States and Central America.

“You are going to go through a piece of Yucatan, a piece of Campeche and another of Quintana Roo. And you will pass through spectacular areas, through archaeological sites, for example through the Calakmul reserve. I think a lot of people are going to be interested in taking a walk there. And it will serve to prepare us for many things, in particular for April 8, 2024 ″, explained Raúl Mújica.

What do we know about a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse is the astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the Moon hides the Sun as seen from Earth; that is, the three align, which coincides with the new Moon and indicates that the Moon is very close to the plane of the ecliptic.

The total solar eclipse occurs from a strip (band of totality) on the Earth’s surface when the Moon completely covers the Sun.

Can it be seen live?

Taking into account that this time there will be many people who despite having the equipment will miss the phenomenon, NASA has reported that it will broadcast the solar eclipse live from the Union Glacier, in Antarctica, on its official YouTube channel and also on its official website https://nasa.gov/live.

However, this will bring with it impacts on Earth that could be missed by the naked eye. Experts recall that when the Moon completely blocks sunlight, the meteorological variables of temperature, relative humidity and pressure on the Earth’s surface often change.