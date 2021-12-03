Top 5 Natalie Portman movies

Born on June 9, 1981, in Jerusalem, Israel, since we saw her in her first appearance on the big screen (as Mathilda in The Perfect Killer), we knew that we were facing a young woman with a great future ahead of her. And we are not wrong. Winner of an Oscar, two Golden Globes and a BAFTA … The same giving life to a ballet dancer tormented by her mother as an exotic dancer with one of the best striptease in the history of cinema, passing through a legend of American politics and a complicated pop singer, here are the best Natalie Portman films. The Black Swan (2010)

This is not only the best performance of Natalie Portman’s career, but one of the most outstanding theatrical works of recent times. The actress took ballet classes from 4 to 13 years old, but a year before filming began, she took up her lessons to be able to play Nina. Closer (2004)

Alice, the character that Portman brings to life, is one of those who remain stuck in the heart. The film is based on the play that Patrick Marber performed on Broadway in 1999. Jackie (2016)

It is a powerful portrait of the former First Lady of the United States, just during the period when John F. Kennedy was assassinated. According to Portman, one of the most difficult things in preparing this character was matching his speech and tone of voice: “He had an incredible voice,” Natalie said on occasion. The Perfect Killer (1994)

This film was his debut on the big screen. He was just 11 years old when he took on the role of giving life to the beloved Mathilda. The Perfect Killer is among our selection of good action movies hidden in the Netflix and Amazon Prime catalog. V for Vengeance (2006)