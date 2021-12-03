Top 10 Matt Damon Movies Sorted From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Matt Damon was born in Cambrige on October 8, 1970. Actor, screenwriter and producer. Winner of an Oscar for best original screenplay for Good Will Hunting, 4 additional Oscar nominations, 2 Golden Globe awards for The Martian and Good Will Hunting, 5 additional Globo Award nominations or 3 BAFTA nominations, are some of the most relevant acknowledgments received.

We compiled your top 10 movies sorted from worst to best based on IMDb score.

The last duel

Platform: In theaters, no streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 33 minutes

Director: Ridley Scott

Year: 2021

IMDb score: 7.7

After Alien Covenant, Ridley scott go back to historical dramas with The Last Duel. Feature film set in 14th century France tells the story of the duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gray, two friends who become rivals after the declaration of the wife of Le Gray that he has been raped by Jean. The film has great actors such as Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver or Jodie Comer, which we have seen recently in Free Guy

Ocean’s Eleven. Make game

Platform: Movistar +, Google Play Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Year: 2001

IMDb score: 7.7

Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Julia Roberts. It’s about a remake of the 1960 film Directed by Lewis Milestone with the same name. The film was a critical and above all a box office success. It managed to raise more than 450 million dollars starting from a budget of 85 million dollars. Additionally, it generated two sequels: Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). In 2018, a spin-off of the franchise titled Ocean’s 8.

The Bourne Identity: The Bourne Affair

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Direction: Doug Liman

Year 2002

IMDb score: 7.9

Starring Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Brian Cox and Julia Stiles. This is the first installment of a trilogy of films based on the writer’s novels Robert Ludlum. He had a budget of $ 60 million and grossed more than $ 214 million. Winner of ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards in the category of Best Original Soundtrack and the award in the American Choreography Awards in the category of best choreography in action scenes.

The Bourne Ultimatum

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 55 minutes

Director: Paul Greengrass

Year 2007

IMDb score: 8.0

Starring Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, David Strathairn and Joan Allen. It has been the highest grossing film of the entire saga: More than $ 442 million of collection based on a budget of $ 110 million. The movie won 3 Ó awardsscar in 2007 in the categories of best sound, best editing and best sound editing. We also highlight its 2 Bafta awards in the categories of better sound and best sound editing.

The Martian

Platform: RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Director: Ridley Scott

Year: 2015

IMDb score: 8.0

Collection $ 55 million on its opening weekend in the United States. The film received rave reviews overall, being nominated for 7 Oscars. It was also made with 2 Globo awards in the categories of best movie, comedy or musicly to the best actor: Matt Damon.

Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari)

Platform: Movistar +, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 32 minutes

Director: James Mangold

Year: 2019

IMDb score: 8.1

Starring Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon. He managed to raise more than $ 225 million starting from a budget of $ 97.6 million. Nominated for 4 Oscars in the categories of best film, better montage, better sound and best sound editing. He managed to win in two categories: Best Editing and best sound editing.



The unstoppable Will Hunting

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar +, AppleTV, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos and RakutenTV

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Direction: Gus Van Sant

Year: 1997

IMDb score: 8.3

Starring Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård and Minnie Driver. A film that had an undeniable success at the box office, grossing more than $ 225 million starting from a budget of 10 million dollars. Nominated for 9 Oscars, Will Hunting’s Indomitable won in 2 categories: Best Original Screenplay (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) and in that of Best Supporting Actor (Robin Williams). He also won the Golden Globe award to best screenplay and many other nominations and awards of different consideration at the international level.

Infiltrated

Platform: AppleTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos and RakutenTV

Duration: 2 hours and 31 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Year: 2006

IMDb score: 8.5

Did you know Infiltrated is censored in China because it is said that Beijing intend to buy advanced military chips? The Chinese government found its mere mention a disgrace, even if it is a fictional film. Warner Broshe acquired the rights to the remake for $ 1.75 million in 2003. The film was awarded 4 Oscars for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film.

Saving Private Ryan

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Rakuten TV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 49 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 1998

IMDb score: 8.6

Set in the invasion of Normandy during the Second World War. The film stands out for its very realistic recreation of the war, especially in its first 27 minutes, which narrate the allied landing and assault of the omaha beach on June 6, 1944.

Interstellar

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos and RakutenTV

Duration: 2 hours and 49 minutes

Direction: Christopher Nolan

Year 2014

IMDb score: 8.6

Matt Damon played the role of Dr. Hugh Mann, a prominent scientist and leader of the Lazarus missions. This is a major Christopher Nolan production that received 5 nominations for Awards Oscar for best visual effect (the only one that won), best soundtrack by Hans Zimmer, best production design, best sound, and best sound editing. We also highlight his 4 nominations for Bafta awards of those who won the award to better visual effect and the nomination for best soundtrack at the Awards Golden Globeby Hans zimmer. Finally, their 11 nominations in the Saturn Awards Out of which 6 won: Best Science Fiction Film, Best Soundtrack, Best Production Design, Best Special Effects, Best Performance by a Young Actor or Actress for Mackenzie Foy, and Best Screenplay.

Interstellar It is undoubtedly another masterpiece of its kind that ended up being a resounding success at the box office around the world. With a budget of $ 165 million, Christopher Nolan’s tape managed to raise more than $ 700 million.

