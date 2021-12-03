Tom Cruise turns 59, this was his love story with Nicole Kidman

There are loves that exceed the screen, one of them, that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pritt. Of course, if we had known years ago that their love story would end in this way, although their judicial war has not ended yet, no one would have been so surprised by the sentimental failure of both.

Before this marriage, there was that of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, one of the most important international couples.

Still, to this day, it is still unknown what happened between the two since we remember that after announcing their separation, the two children they adopted chose to stay with the actor.

WHAT WAS YOUR LOVE STORY LIKE?

Their gazes met in the filming from ‘Thunder days‘and on December 24, 1990 they gave the ‘Yes, I want‘in a chapel in Telluride, Colorado. Their love went beyond the screen and during the months in which they were together, they walked through all the red carpets wasting style and demonstrating to all the cameras the great love that existed between them.

It has always been publicly stated that the reason why their love story had an end was because their professional careers ended up separating what long ago had been sealed forever. And it is that two years before making their separation public they shot ‘Eyes Wide Shut‘, a movie in which they realized they must end their relationship.

A MARRIAGE EXPOSED TO PUBLIC OPINION

For a long time it was said in the media that this marriage was a simple facade to hide the supposed tom cruise homosexuality. Some statements that were denounced by the couple in court since it was also ensured that they were doing it in order to relaunch the actress’s career.

Years after the separation, Nicole Kidman claimed in a television interview that their separation had been a terrible shock and confessed to having lived in a bubble with Tom for all the statements that were spilled in the media.

So much so that the actress needed from long time to recuperate of that love failure.