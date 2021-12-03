Today’s horoscope: Friday, December 3 for all signs – Today’s Horoscope

CELEBRITIES BORN THIS DAY: Amanda Seyfried, 36; Tiffany Haddish, 42; Daryl Hannah, 61; Julianne Moore, 61.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: This year you will have the ability to jump from one thing to another, but don’t leave unfinished business in your wake. Finish what you start and you’ll be even more successful moving forward and attracting new and exciting opportunities. Choose to act, take responsibility for what you say, do, and accomplish, and the rewards will follow. Leave nothing to chance. Their numbers are 6, 13, 23, 29, 32, 38, 40.

FOR THOSE BORN ON THIS DATE: you are resourceful, determined, and perceptive. It is inspiring and responsive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Review contracts, agreements, and proposals carefully. You can be in a position to win by paying attention to details. Protect your health and your reputation. Do your thing, no matter what others do. Following your instincts will pay off. *****

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) – A passionate gesture will make someone notice. Your actions will set the stage for what is to come. Let your feelings guide you and you will convince others to participate in your plans. Self-improvement and romance are favored. ***

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get in the groove and stay in control. If you give someone a chance to meddle or interfere, you will lose control and your reputation. Stick to the truth, take a disciplined approach, and finish what you start. Success will be yours. ***

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Question anything that doesn’t sound realistic. Use what’s available and work to find a viable solution. Put your energy where it counts and it will make a difference. Be honest about personal plans. Romance will enhance a meaningful relationship. ***

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22): Attend an event. Get together with those optimistic people who bring out the best in you. Don’t let the changes happening around you cloud your day. Make your feelings and intentions known and progress will follow. *****

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22): Make adjustments that make you happy. You can’t please everyone, so do what works for your needs and helps you reach your goals. A domestic problem will be solved with diplomacy. Have a plan in mind and make unbiased suggestions. **

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say no. Don’t accept something you don’t want or don’t know how to do. Put your time and effort where it works best and you will eliminate a situation that makes you uncomfortable. Having a budget will keep expenses under control. ***

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Avoid disappointment by doing things yourself. Someone you count on will divert you from your goal. Consider your goal and take a direct path to your destination. An innovative idea will result in a more economical and efficient way to manage your home. ***

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21) – Know the rules. Make wise decisions and take responsibility for your actions. Don’t let someone put you in trouble or make you look bad. Be prepared and you will outsmart anyone who gets in your way. ***

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19) – Make sure the people you trust are competent. Someone who sounds like an expert will be better at speaking than giving practical help. Choose to put your energy into the money you are spending to get it right. Take responsibility and prosper. ***

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Finish what you start before moving on to the events that put a smile on your face. Talking to someone who has the knowledge and experience to cut the budget will get you going full blast. Leave nothing to chance. ****

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Emotional incidents will affect your mind. Don’t take what others say to heart. Stay away from anyone who meddles or belittles you. Focus on personal growth, your beliefs, and feeling and looking your best. Stay away from toxic relationships. **

1 star: avoid conflicts; work behind the scenes. 2 stars – You can do it, but don’t trust others. 3 stars: focus and you will reach your goal. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars – nothing can stop you; go for the gold medal.