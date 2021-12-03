Today the first shower of stars of the month will be sighted: the “Fenícidos”

December of this year has become the month of meteor showers, since four of these phenomena will take place throughout the season. The first of them will occur today, December 2, and corresponds to the “Phoenicians”, coming from Comet Phoenix, these meteors are nothing more than fragments of ice, dust and rocks that when they come into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere will turn into stars incandescent. His passage through the Land will coincide with the “Orionids“which peaked in the sky between November 20 and 21 and, to this day, we can still observe in the night sky.

The “Phenicids” originated from the comet Komita 289P / Blanpin, discovered in 1819 by Jack Blanpin. At that time, the scientist observed that the qualities of the object were unusual, describing them as having a “small and confused nucleus”. The enigma did not end there, since after a short time, the comet disappeared for 200 years. Innovative monitoring tools, for that time, were not enough to find its hiding place.

In 1956 was the year in which the “Fenícidos” were observed for the first time, while they were sighted in the southernmost territory of the world, the Antarctica, during an expedition of Japanese researchers. Once again, this incident was not seen again, until 2003, the year in which astronomers discovered an object moving in accordance with the same orbit as comet Komita 289P / Blanpin. The specialists showed that it was the remnant of a comet.

Almost two decades later, this meteor shower will reappear in the sky. Its activity began on November 28 and will end after December 9. However, today, December 2, when it will reach its maximum peak. This will occur in the early evening hours.

“It will be convenient to contemplate it during the first two hours of day 2, or at sunset on December 2, towards the southern part of the celestial sphere,” explained the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE).

However, representatives of the research center have indicated that it will be a low intensity meteor shower, since only five meteors will travel per hour, and some of them may not be the “Phoenicians”, but may still be a remnant of the “Orionids”.

“They are low intensity meteor showers. Their combined activity will allow us to observe about five meteors per hour. However, they coincide with the Moon close to the new phase, so if you observe them from a place away from artificial light, there will be no brightness that interferes “, recognized the organism of the Conacyt.

To observe their presence in the sky, the researchers recommend being located in places where artificial light (light pollution) does not interfere with the appearance of the meteor shower. They also suggested staying in the dark half an hour in advance, which is the average time in which the eyes adapt to the dark. In addition, it is perfect to locate the constellation Phoenix: you can guide yourself in astronomy applications.

The meteor showers that will succeed the “Fenícidos” will be the “Púppidas”, with 10 meteors per hour; the “Geminids”, 120 shooting stars per hour; and the Ursids, with no more than 10 meteorites per hour.

