tips to make it an effective physical exercise

Walk It is a highly recommended activity: it allows us to exercise in the simplest way. It can be done almost anywhere and you don’t have to have a lot of knowledge to start doing it.

When walking, we ares strengthening the heart, lowering the pressure arterial and strengthening bones. In addition, it helps us to alleviate the stress, to sleep better and even see things from another perspective.

So that walking is a effective exercise, we should do it at least a minimum of thirty minutes a day. We can start slowly with just 5-10 minutes a day and build to at least 30 minutes most days of the week to get all of the cardiovascular benefits.

Walking is an exercise that also allows us adapt the rhythm to our physical condition. We can start at a low pace and increase it to get a more intense pace. Walking up ramps also allows for more work as we walk.

Why walk from best results, we can add some strength-strengthening exercises at least twice a week. For example, we can walk carrying small weights to help strengthen your upper body while walking.

What do we work when walking

When we walk, we will be working different areas of our body, such as the legs and the buttocks. It is also a good cardiovascular exercise if done with a certain intensity. Another advantage of walking is that it has a low impact on our joints.

Walking is an ideal type of exercise for people not used to doing physical exercise. We can go as fast or as slow as you need to, and it’s easy to pick up the pace and go longer distances as we get into practice.

If walking alone seems boring, maybe we can do it with friends or join a group. We can walk through the city, through the countryside or even at home.

For whom is it indicated to walk

Walking is the perfect exercise for almost all people. If we have diabetes, can help us reduce blood sugar and weight. Your doctor will tell us if walking is your best exercise option and, if so, what type of shoe is best.

It can also help protect us against heart disease, by reducing blood pressure and “bad” cholesterol.

If we have problems knee, hip and back we should consult with the doctor or physical therapist before walking for exercise.

Walking is also a great way to get fit and stay healthy if we are pregnant, as long as there is no medical problem. In that case we must consult with the doctor.





Read also

Judith Vives





Read also

Drafting Vidae





Read also

Helena Celma