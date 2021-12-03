Time to get the hot chocolate out! Here we leave you the best Christmas movies

MAZATLÁN.- There is no time of year that is more familiar and festive than Christmas. Being able to share with family and friends on Christmas Eve is something truly special.

During this month we all get sentimental and it is perhaps because we remember that in our family there are some who died, because you are far from home or simply because you are old and you get those flashbacks of when you were a child, when a plump old man in a suit Red and white beard brought you one of the gifts you had asked for for having behaved well throughout the year.

But not everything is nostalgia, in December we have many good things, such as Christmas dinner, baked turkey and the traditional posadas with friends or the one organized by you and your neighbors on the block, but there is something that has become a family tradition and that even in the saddest days fill us with life and hope. Can’t you guess what we’re talking about? This is how it is with Christmas movies, those that just by watching them make us happy the day, the week and the whole month.

That is why at Punto MX we have decided to collect our favorite Christmas movies.

My poor angel

Do we all agree that My Poor Little Angel is one of the best Christmas movies? This great Christmas film by John Hughes stars Macaulay Culkin, who plays a child who is forgotten at home when his family goes to Paris to spend the holidays. While the parents try to come back for him, the boy ends up having to defend his home from thieves (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) who are determined to celebrate their own Christmas party by taking over everything in the house. Absurd but most memorable antics.

The Grinch

One of the greatest Christmas classics, in this story the versatile Jim Carrey orders the Grinch, a creature created by hatred and rejection who stole Christmas. This film is considered a must-see for the holiday season because its moving plot and excellent performances give an unforgettable moment.

The polar Express

The Polar Express is about a boy who is losing his enthusiasm for Christmas and on the eve of this celebration he gets on a “magical” train that goes to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus, among the cast is Tom Hanks.

The Miracle on 34th Street

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is one of the classic Christmas films that has transcended generations, so we are going to tell you 10 things you should know about it, since there are details that perhaps cannot be seen with the naked eye, but they are very interesting .

The Promised Gift

Another of the Christmas films that has become a classic is the film The Promised Gift, where Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Howard, a father and husband who, although he loves his family, but does not have enough time to dedicate to them.

Santa Clausula

In this film, we will see how the Christmas spirit is reborn. The film tells the story of the complicated life of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), who is separated and with a son who no longer believes in Christmas.

The situation will change when, on Christmas Eve, the real Santa dies in his own house, so Scott must take his role and become him.

Love Actually

This is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful films because it involves a lot, but a lot of love. But what is it about? In London, shortly before Christmas, a series of funny and moving stories intertwine starring an all-star cast: Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman and Keira Knightley. All the characters, each in their own way, are related to the funniest and most stupid aspects of love.

Klaus

Jesper, the worst postal academy student, is assigned to Smeerensburg, an icy island beyond the Arctic Circle, where he discovers Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives in isolation in a cabin full of handmade toys. The unlikely friendships you will make will bring joy back to Smeerensburg, creating a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical legends and socks hung lovingly on fireplaces.

The origin of the guardians

Based on the book by William Joyce. Jack Frost joins the “The Guardians”, a group made up of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Sadman, to confront Sombra, an evil spirit who is determined to destroy the beliefs and dreams of the kids.

The Holiday

What could be better than Christmas to recover from a love disappointment? Two women, one in London (Kate Winslet), and one in Los Angeles (Cameron Diaz), face romantic disappointments simultaneously, leading them to swap apartments over the holidays and, in turn, find new men to match. let go.

Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2

Looking for a Christmas comedy? Chronicles of Christmas presents you a new vision of Santa Claus.

On this occasion, Santa Claus is represented by Kurt Russell, a charismatic actor who undoubtedly knows how to give us good laughs. The plot will focus on how some children help Santa repair his sleigh and deliver the gifts before midnight.

Scrooge’s ghosts

In this classic we will see a bitter old man who hates Christmas being visited by three ghosts, each of whom will show them his past, present and future, to help him reconsider his bitter and selfish attitude towards others.

A Prince for Christmas (trilogy)

Christmas Prince or A Christmas Prince has become a Netflix classic that since 2017 has conquered us Christmas after Christmas, a chick flick full of romance and fantasy that will make you believe in love. And yes, we can deduce what you are thinking, a prince and a commoner? What a cliché, but come on, it’s Christmas we are sure it will surprise you more than you imagine.