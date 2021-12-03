Thursday, December 2, 2021 (15.00 GMT)

This content was published on 02 December 2021 – 15:00

CORONAVIRUS

AFRICA – Johannesburg – The risk of reinfection for people who have already overcome other variants of covid-19 increases with the omicron variant, health authorities in Africa warned today, where South Africa and Botswana account for 62% of global cases and the rates are redoubled. efforts to combat its spread. (SENT)

GERMANY – Berlin – The acting German Government meets this Thursday in Berlin with regional leaders to immediately apply new measures against the coronavirus pandemic and stop the sharp increase in infections.

USA – Washington – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, explains this Thursday in Washington the strategy of his Government to face the pandemic, after the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the country.

USA RUSSIA – Stockholm – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets in Stockholm with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, amid renewed tensions between the two countries regarding Ukraine.

MOLDOVA RUSSIA – Tiráspol (Moldova) – As tension between Russia and Ukraine grows, the Moldovan enclave of Transnistria is home to more than 20,000 tons of weapons stored by the Soviet Army since the end of the Cold War, a true powder keg for a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. By Ignacio Ortega (SENT)

EU ENERGY – Brussels – The energy ministers of the European Union (EU) address this Thursday in Brussels the shortage of gas and electricity and a possible reform of the electricity market that Spain defends and is rejected by Germany and eight other countries.

EU LATIN AMERICA – Brussels – The European Union is holding a videoconference summit this Thursday with various leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean to address the challenges of recovering from the pandemic, green and digital transitions, and inequalities and social cohesion.

COLOMBIA SPAIN – Barranquilla (Colombia) – On Thursday, King Felipe VI is promoting Spain’s support for peace in Colombia with a visit to the Colombian city of Barranquilla, where he is participating in the XXVII World Congress of Jurists.

JURISTAS CONGRESS – Barranquilla (Colombia) – The XXVII Biennial Congress of the World Association of Jurists begins this Thursday in the Colombian city of Barranquilla with debates on education, freedom of expression and other issues related to the strengthening of the rule of law.

POPE CYPRUS – Nicosia – The pope arrives in Cyprus this Thursday, where he meets with the clergy of his small Catholic community and addresses a message to the authorities of a country with an Orthodox majority, in the context of an island divided after the Turkish occupation of the northern part in 1974.

EU UNEMPLOYMENT -Brussels- The unemployment rate in the euro area fell one tenth in October, to 7.3%, accumulating five consecutive months of decreases that coincide with the greater strength of the economic recovery after the covid pandemic- 19, according to data published today by the Community Statistical Office Eurostat. (SENT)

TURKEY GOVERNMENT – Ankara – Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan resigned this Thursday after disagreeing with the country’s monetary policy, where the local currency, the lira, lost a third of its value in November alone, and in manifest disagreement with the president of the country.

OPEC MARKET – Vienna – The Oil Ministers of OPEC and its allies, led by Russia, are analyzing this Thursday, telematically, the situation in the energy market amid the uncertainty surrounding omicron, the new strain of the coronavirus .

USA MARTINELLI – New York – The son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli, Luis Enrique, recently extradited from Guatemala, is scheduled to plead guilty to money laundering charges before a New York court this Thursday.

LATIN AMERICA ECONOMY – Santiago de Chile – The OECD provides public policy recommendations that contribute to a “solid, inclusive and sustainable recovery” by publishing its report on the Economic Outlook for Latin America, in which other multilateral organizations also participate.

USA CINEMA – New York – Actor Javier Bardem attends this Thursday in New York to the “premiere” of his latest film, “Being The Ricardos”, a film directed by Aaron Sorkin that portrays the life of the actor couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and in which the Spaniard shares the limelight with Nicole Kidman.

Chronicles

MEXICO FIL – Guadalajara (Mexico) – With feathers from Mexico, Peru and Spain, the Poetry Hall of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) returns this year with force in order to bring closer, between rhymes and talks, this gender to all citizens.

BRAZIL SAMBA – Rio de Janeiro – Samba, the musical genre that identifies Brazil, was not always dressed with joy and color. Due to its African roots, it was the object of persecution and was even banned in the country, a story that is remembered this December 2, the day of its commemoration. By María Angélica Troncoso (SENT)

ART BASEL – Miami (USA) – Yachts and luxury cars, the parade of millionaire celebrities, livelihoods and collectors: nothing escapes these days in Miami from the enchantment of the artistic banquet and show of the Art Basel fair, which opens its doors to the general public. By Emilio J. López (SENT)

