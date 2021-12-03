This was the giant eagle that devoured organs like a vulture and could hunt humans

At 18 kilograms and more than three meters in wingspan, Haast’s eagle is the largest on record.

1,400 years ago, the skies of the South Island of New Zealand had a single owner: it was the haast’s eagle (Harpagornis moorei), the largest that has ever existed.

At more than 18 kilos and a wingspan that stretched just over ten feet, Haast’s eagle hunting technique was not much different from others. Birds of prey contemporary:

Armed with a developed vision and powerful claws similar to those of a tiger and designed to tear tissue, a new study finds that while this species could pounce on its prey at a speed greater than 80 kilometers per hour to knock them down, it also had distinctive features of vultures when feeding on them.

According to a Maori legend, the Haast Eagle was capable of hunting humans and lifting them off the ground with the power of its talons. In various cave paintings on the island, Haast’s eagles were depicted with a bald head, just like the vultures of today. It is an adaptation that allows them to insert their entire heads into decomposing corpses and feed on the soft organs of their prey without their plumage representing a risk of infection.

Based in three-dimensional models of the skull, beak and talons of the eagle, the team in charge of the study concluded that this species hunted like an eagle, but fed like a vulture:

The main prey for Haast’s eagle were the moas, a land bird of three meters high and 250 kilos of weight similar to the ostrich. Since they could not lift their prey, eagles used to insert their entire head into the wounds made to their prey, to feeding on internal tissues and organs without having to transport your game.

The most widely accepted hypothesis to explain its proportions explains that upon reaching the island, Haast’s eagles found a safe environment to reproduce in the absence of predators. This coupled with the size of the moas that served as their main prey, caused them to reach the twice the size of eagles from the actuality.

Haast’s Eagle became extinct about a thousand years ago, after the first humans arrived on the South Island of New Zealand and reduced the moa population to the maximum, making it difficult for the subsistence to survive. biggest eagle that has never flown over Earth.

Now read:

Two female California condors reproduced asexually even in the presence of males

50,000-year-old cave bear ‘graveyard’ discovered in Siberia