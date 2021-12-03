“This Pope is modern because he touches the problems of the people”

After conquering the Spanish and Italian public, the most listened to Spanish female artist on the digital platforms of our country, Above Rosalía, she prepares to perform a truly luxurious performance: singing at the Vatican Christmas Gala sponsored by Pope Francis. Only one Spanish singer has performed there before her: Alejandro Sanz.

QUESTION.- What a little streak she has … How was it to be Estepona’s favorite daughter?

ANSWER.- It is one of the things that have happened to me that have moved me the most. That in the place where you have grown up and have done everything, youe want to recognize, is incredible. I shared it with my family, my friends and the people of my town.

Q.- You released on the night of Thursday November 25 ‘Música Ligera’, a single that almost touches half a million views on YouTube in just one week …

P.- It is a Spanish version of Musica Leggerissima, by the Italians Colapesce and Dimartino. I like reggaeton as much as the music of the sixties and seventies. I trust it has a long life because it is a timeless theme. From the first moment I heard it, I fell in love. I was with my father watching San Remo and we looked at each other: I felt the obligation to do it in Spanish. We have worked being completely faithful to the message and the original lyrics. It’s a song that represents a change from everything I’ve done so far and that I think is going to surprise people. Good songs never go out of style. In addition, we have done quite a lot of interpretive work in the accompanying video.

An indelible memory

Q.- How did the invitation to sing in the Vatican come about?

R.- I don’t know how it came about, but I know that one day they called me and asked us to perform for the annual event held at the Vatican. They told us that they would be interested in us being at the Christmas Gala. Go figure! I went into shock, then I thought it was a joke and finally I couldn’t believe it. Swith bigger words. It is one of the most wonderful things that has ever happened to me. I’m going to make an indelible memory, for sure.

Q.- I suppose one wonders: “Why me?”

Of course. It’s the first thing you ask yourself. At the beginning we were counting on it to be a song in Italian and another in Spanish … Maybe because I sing in Italian? No idea. I don’t think it will happen again in my life and I will remember it forever. We will record it now and it will air on Christmas. And I still think that we will make that plan … if they don’t tell us otherwise.

Q.- Only one Spanish singer has performed at this Christmas gala at the Vatican: Alejandro Sanz.

R.- How beautiful! I have always listened to him and I am flattered by the comparison and do something that he has done as a flagger before me. As it is an experience that I will tell my grandchildren, I am going to take my whole family to live it with them.

Q.- Have they given you a series of rules and conditions or do they leave you entirely free?

R.- We don’t know anything, but they haven’t told us much. I’m afraid I have absolute freedom. I will sing from the heart with respect and giving my best.

Q.- You will no longer be nervous, but it is not acting in front of any public … Are you rehearsing now?

R.- Of course I get nervous! And you will see what will happen to me when I am there. There are always butterflies of responsibility.

Q.- Do you rehearse in front of the mirror?

R.- I try many things in front of the mirror. Especially when I’m going to do something that has interpretive importance. The mirror is cool Ask Kate Winslet!

More modern

Q.- What would you like to ask the Pope?

R.- I really have to think about it and rehearse it in front of the mirror, because I have no idea! (laughs) You make me more nervous!

Q.- How has your relationship with faith been?

R.- I did not go to a religious school, but I am a person who thinks that there is something more outside of our earthly daily life. It was my grandmother who taught me to pray but I carry the faith in my own way. I follow spirituality as I can, doing good to others and carrying my transcendence my way.

Q.- What does this Pope have so that he has a special appeal with young people?

R.- He is a more modern Pope than the previous ones, that is unquestionable. And, although I am not an expert on the subject, I do perceive that has brought up-to-date ideas to his pontificate that directly touch the problems of society, emigration, the problems of youth. But I’m just going to sing. I am not an expert in anything and I respect their work very much.

Q.- How will you celebrate Christmas?

R.- Well I’ll be home in Estepona, with my family, drawing, riding a bike and spending a lot of time with my father in the garden. I will spend Christmas Eve and Christmas and then I have to go to record Idol kids (Telecinco), a program of which I am a judge.