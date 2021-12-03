this is how it will be released (+ PHOTOS)

The popular Lyn may has reported that it will premiere in OnlyFans, where you will start your journey by posting some photos to earn some money.

Interviewed at the airport, the famous star confessed that the first images she will share will be “naked and showing the monkey.”

We recommend you: The story of Dolly and Daisy, the sisters who spend thousands of euros to look the same in everyone

“I’m going to open it because they are making money (other people) and I am not,” he confessed before the cameras of the television program “El Gordo y La Flaca.”

In addition, he assured that his pregnancy of twins could be at risk from the flight they had taken due to the heavy “jiggling” of the aircraft.

Lyn May continues to give something to talk about since she recently showed photos of her new face on Instagram, calling for the use of botox.

You can also read: VIDEO: The “Seagull” reappears with Alejandro Fernández in Miami

The star was questioned about having this treatment in the middle of her gestation period and also about how her face looks.

With pink hair and an outfit with fringes, there were those who applauded the also singer and others who referred to the fact that these actions are done to “attract attention.”

FF

Related