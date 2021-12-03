They found a Tesla Model 3 to create the most exclusive iPhone 13 Pro ever

Caviar’s designers thought it was a good idea to smash a Tesla Model 3, melt its metal, and create 99 exclusive iPhones and 27 mini-statues of Elon Musk.

The Russian company Caviar was already known for creating true jewels with common smartphones, and although obviously her creations are only available to the wealthiest pockets we like to take a look at their catalog from time to time, with rarities like these new and exclusive limited edition iPhone 13 Pro Electro that this week we have known.

This time it is a roll of 99 units of iPhone 13 Pro that they will receive a new housing made of metal from Tesla, and not precisely with aluminum purchased from Elon Musk’s company, but with the original metal of a cast Tesla car for the occasion.

In fact, it is that Caviar will accompany these iPhones 13 Pro Tesla Electro Edition with a curious bust of Elon Musk himself -who already had an iPhone customized by Caviar- also made with metal from that electric car that has been desecrated for an eccentricity like this.

From the Russian Caviar they present us to their latest creations for extravagant millionaires: an iPhone 13 Pro adorned by an exclusive casing made of metal from a Tesla car, as well as a bust of Elon Musk himself made of the same metal.

Like Elon Musk, the Amazon founder also has a custom iPhone – there are only 99 units

As our colleagues from GizmoChina told us, the idea of ​​Caviar was to create a personalized iPhone 13 Pro inspired by Tesla cars, designed for fans of the brand with a lot of money and manufactured around a titanium frame with black PVD coating inherited from haute horlogerie.

A shock-resistant design is composed of a white composite material and an aluminum panel, which has been made by casting the body of a Tesla to make room for some beautiful engravings of the Tesla car itself and the good old Elon Musk next to the logo of the Californian company.

They will be called iPhone 13 Pro Tesla Electro and will cost no less than $ 6,760 each of the 99 units manufactured, without changes to the hardware of the iPhone itself, which will only be disguised in noble materials and an exclusive suit maintaining the functionality and experience of any other Cupertino mobile but for much more money.

But the surprises do not end here, well Caviar has created some rather curious busts of Elon Musk with the excess metal, set on a black marble base and with a gold plated double plate that will show the serial number of such an exclusive adornment.

Not in vain, they will only be manufactured 27 units of this mini-statue created with the materials of the hood and doors of the ill-fated Tesla Model 3, priced at $ 3,220 and a presentation video that is not wasted … Here we leave it for you!

