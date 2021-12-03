They continue to monitor Vicente Fernández’s health

Vicente Fernández’s family is still at the bottom of the canyon in the care of the singer, who re-entered the intensive care area, after just over a month of having left there due to a considerable improvement.

After disclosing the health complications of the “Charro de Huentitán”, Doña Cuquita Abarca, wife of the famous singer, was seen leaving the hospital where her loved one is, shortly before midnight, after 14 hours in the care of Chente .

While yesterday morning, around 11:00 hours, his sons Gerardo and Vicente Jr. arrived, each one just minutes apart, although their visit was express, since they were between 5 and 15 minutes each.

Subsequently, Doña Cuquita returned to the hospital, who for almost four months now, since Chente was hospitalized on August 6 for a fall at her Los Tres Potrillos farm, has not left her side.

Sources close to the family of the musical icon, assure that the one who usually covers Cuquita when she is absent from the hospital at times is her son Gerardo, who although he has remained out of the spotlight compared to “El Potrillo” and Vicente Jr. , is in charge of supervising the finances of the family, in addition to dedicating himself to the business field.