They assault a women’s team and abuse one of the players in Brazil

Two suspects assaulted the women’s soccer team ‘Abelhas Rainhas’ and sexually abused one of the players, at the end of a match in a regional tournament, in the Brazilian state of Piauí (Northeast), the club denounced this Thursday.

The event occurred on Wednesday night while the squad was dripping out of the locker room and heading towards the team bus, at the exit of the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in the municipality of Teresina.

At the time of the robbery, one of the players was waiting for the rest of her teammates inside the bus and was sexually abused by one of the robbers, according to the team’s coach, Begao Silva, to journalists.

According to Silva, the driver got out of the vehicle after being threatened by one of the assailants, who apparently was armed with a knife.

When the coach saw what was happening, he called for help and some police officers approached and dispersed the robbers “with shots in the air,” according to a note reported by the Piauí Soccer Federation (FFP).

“It was a regrettable situation. A total despair. Unfortunately that happened. We do not have time to all go out together because the people of the federation pressure us to leave the dressing room quickly. There we go taking things little by little. If we went out together, it would be more difficult to assault us, “Silva said.

For her part, the president of the club, Quitéria Alves, described the incident as “a horror movie.”

“I couldn’t sleep thinking about everything that happened. It was terrifying. What hurts me the most is having to have heard from a representative of the federation that we are the ones who are wrong in this situation,” he criticized in statements to the press.

The Piauí Soccer Federation stressed that “it has always prioritized the safety of all those involved during matches in all sports facilities.”

“But unfortunately, outside the stadiums we are all subject to the insecurity that prevails in our society,” he added.

The entity also reported that “it is providing and requesting” the Military police that on the days when there are games, the police presence is reinforced “in the surroundings of the stadiums to try to restrain unpleasant acts similar to the one that occurred.”

