These Samsung of 2019 already have Android 12 and One UI 4

Samsung is the company of mobile phones that more rush is happening with Android 12. The update is now available in the Galaxy S21 and also in stable beta format for the Galaxy S20. Today we have very good news for users who still have a high-end samsung from 2019. The Samsung Galaxy S10 are already receiving access to the beta of Android 12 and One UI 4. This is very good news, as it means that Samsung is rushing to update its terminals and behaving like one of the best manufacturers Android when updating.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 already have Android 12 and One UI 4 Beta

Samsung Korea has announced that the Android 12 and One UI 4 beta is now available to users of a Samsung Galaxy S10. Not only the standard model, all Galaxy S10 can access the beta:

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

These 4 Samsung phones of 2019 they are already watching Android 12 in beta format, something we did not expect. They are smartphones that were within Samsung’s plans, but the news is the hurry up Samsung to make the new system arrives at these old terminals.

In general, mobiles that are 2 or 3 years old they are usually the last to update, even behind the mid-range. Not with Android 12, because at the beginning of December there is already a beta ready for the entire Galaxy S10 series.

The 2019 Galaxy Note 10 will also update soon

The same news also lets us know that Samsung Galaxy Note from that same year will also soon update to the beta version of Android 12. The stable update will not be made official so soon, but it is possible that before the end of the year or as soon as 2022 begins all High-end Galaxy 2019 are updated to Android 12 and stable One UI 4.

If this happens Samsung could win many points in the face of users, because after Google itself it would be the fastest maker and with more market support. We will see how it progresses Android 12 and One UI 4 for the entire Samsung catalog, although what has been seen so far is very good news.

