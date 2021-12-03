These four Xiaomi have started to update to Android 12 – Xiaomi news

After starting its deployment, at least in China, for the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Redmi K40 or even the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi has started updating four devices to Android 12 still very present in the user community.

This is how they have let us know from XIAOMIUI, unveiling the first versions of MIUI, still in beta, based on Android 12 that have begun to receive these devices in China and among which we find the Redmi K30 Pro, that is, the variant on which the POCO F2 Pro is based.

In detail, Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 12 in beta to the Xiaomi Mi 10, My 10 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30S. These last two are about the Chinese version of the POCO F2 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T respectively.

These devices join the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 10S,, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro +, thus making up the list of The first devices that we will see updated to Android 12 shortly through the MIUI Global ROM.

Other devices that will also update to Android 12

Yes OK, There is still no official list of devices that will be updated to Android 12If we take into account Xiaomi’s update policies and the age of their devices, the following models would be eligible to receive this version of Android:

1. Devices that already have internal beta or closed beta based on Android 12

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11X, POCO F3, Redmi K40

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G, Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5, Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, POCO F2 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

POCO X3 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro

Redmi K40 Pro, K40 Pro +, Redmi K40

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

LITTLE F3

2. Devices that Xiaomi is already working on with a view to updating to Android 12