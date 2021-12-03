these are the other flagships of 2022 that will have it

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is here, and therefore the various Android manufacturers have begun to anticipate the next arrival of their flagships from 2022 with the new 4nm dragon heart. Among all, Xiaomi and Motorola stand out because they dispute the title of “first smartphone” with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Here is the list of flagships from 2022 that have confirmed, so far, the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside.

Xiaomi 12

The leaks already said that Xiaomi would be the first manufacturer to incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and in fact it was said that it was even being tested on the Xiaomi 12. Right at the official reveal of the new flagship chipset, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 will arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and calls it “the first smartphone” that will have it inside.

Take a sneak peek of the most potent @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will power our upcoming # Xiaomi12Series! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/YrNqM8beMN – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

This statement so does Lei Jun, the founder and CEO of Xiaomi himself, who claims that “After months of working together, the Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1”.

.@Qualcomm has always been one of the most important partners of Xiaomi. Today I’m proud to announce that after months of joint effort between Xiaomi and Qualcomm, Xiaomi 12 Series will be the world’s first smartphones powered by the new @Snapdragon 8 5G Gen 1 mobile platform. pic.twitter.com/U7l3BytRce – leijun (@leijun) December 1, 2021

However, the important detail is that while they place a lot of emphasis on being the first, they do not reveal the date when the Xiaomi 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will arrive. And that’s where the next title contender comes in.

Motorola Edge X30 / Edge 30 Ultra

As with the Xiaomi 12, rumors advanced that the Motorola Edge X30 (or Edge 30 Ultra as it is said to be called in the West) will be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. And so far Motorola seems to be closer to claiming the title because unlike Xiaomi, it has confirmed a presentation date: December 9.





Motorola will hold an event in China on December 9, and anticipates the arrival of a new member of its Moto Edge family with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside. Being only a few days away from this celebration, everything seems to indicate that Motorola will be the manufacturer that can claim the title of “first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1”.

OPPO Find X4 and realme GT 2 Pro do not want to be left out

The big Chinese manufacturers OPPO and realme have also confirmed that their next flagships will include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

OPPO confirmed on its website that its next flagship It will have inside the new Snapdragon chipset and ensures that it will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. It is curious that OPPO does not specifically mention a Find X4, which would be the direct successor to the Find X3 Pro of 20201, but only says that it will be “a new flagship”. Be a direct successor to the family and another model, the truth is that OPPO confirms its collaboration with Snapdragon.



realme GT 2 Pro

On the other hand, realme has also confirmed that will be one of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in his next series of flagships realme GT 2. From this family the existence of the realme GT 2 Pro has been confirmed, which the company itself calls its “first flagship” and that according to the leaks it will have a design very similar to what Huawei’s Nexus 6P showed several years ago.

Another reason to look forward to 2022! The # realmeGT2series is making a power-packed entry. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/39zBTU2J5Y – realme (@realmeIndia) December 1, 2021

These four manufacturers are the ones that have so far confirmed the integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, during the presentation, Qualcomm also revealed important names that will use its new 4nm chipset: Black Shark, HONOR, iQOO, Nubia, OnePlus, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, and ZTE.

As expected, all large companies will have at least one flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, highlighting OnePlus, HONOR, alive, but also curiously Redmi, a company part of Xiaomi. Another curious detail is that Samsung is not mentioned, but it is certain that a variant of the Galaxy S22 will have a dragon’s heart inside.

Be it from Xiaomi or Motorola, the first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will arrive in the remainder of 2021, and it will be towards 2022 that the avalanche of flagships with this new chipset it will be unleashed.