These are the nutritional advantages of preparing our own food and not buying it

On many occasions the routine and the Lifestyle What do we have? food away from homei.e. work, school, stress, little weather free and many others factors can prevent let’s cook our own food, yet there are many Benefits that we can find in cooking our own food and the clinical and sports nutritionist of the UNAM, Majo gallardo, explains some of them.

Better control of nutrients

When cooking your own food you have a better control of the nutrients What are you going to consume and especially how do you incorporate them into your feedingso you can avoid the excess of elements that can harm you if they are consumed in an inappropriate way or in quantities excessive like fat or the carbohydratesWhen cooking we control the quantity of these elements better.

Related news

Better portion control

As with the nutrients, to the Cook our food in home we can have a better control of the portions that we include in our meal and swing so in a better way our food, we avoid the excessive use of ingredients What oil, Salt or animal protein and we give priority to vegetables and cereals to keep one balanced diet and healthy.

Higher quality food

Cook our own food means that we will have to choose the ingredients that will be the basis of our diet and therefore we can choose the quality of foods that we are going to consume, this has many advantage so much nutritional What economic, because we can cook with food from good quality as well as save money in elements that we do not need and we avoid buying.

Related news

By cooking we can control how the ingredients of our food are used. Photo: Pixabay

Better planning

The variety is one of the keys for one healthy nutrition and balanced, many times when eating out of home we have a reduced selection of foods to which we can access, however, when Cook at home we can choose exactly what we want to include in our feeding giving space to a wide range of possibilities and of course to swing our feeding with elements of all alimentary groups.