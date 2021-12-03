These are the nutritional advantages of preparing our own food and not buying it

On many occasions the routine and the Lifestyle What do we have? food away from homei.e. work, school, stress, little weather free and many others factors can prevent let’s cook our own food, yet there are many Benefits that we can find in cooking our own food and the clinical and sports nutritionist of the UNAM, Majo gallardo, explains some of them.

Better control of nutrients

When cooking your own food you have a better control of the nutrients What are you going to consume and especially how do you incorporate them into your feedingso you can avoid the excess of elements that can harm you if they are consumed in an inappropriate way or in quantities excessive like fat or the carbohydratesWhen cooking we control the quantity of these elements better.

