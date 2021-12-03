these are the days and times in Mexico

The rumors are confirmed Ariana Grande is the new guest star on ‘Fortnite’ and he will do it in a special way with a special concert for the Rift Tour. The event will take place from August 6 to 8 in-game and will have special hours for all players to experience.

Epic Games defines the Rift Tour as a musical journey for players to enjoy with their friends and the big event will be the presentation of Ariana Grande who will have her own outfit:

“We are so grateful that an iconic superstar like Ariana Grande and her team are joining us on this musical experience in the metaverse, and also so that both our players and fans can experience the Rift Tour!”

For her part, Ariana Grande mentioned that the experience of appearing in ‘Fortnite’ is something that she is very excited about for her fans:

“Working with Epic and the Fortnite team to bring my music to life within the game has been so much fun, and a great honor. I can’t wait to join my fans and see all their reactions on this unforgettable magical journey to new realities. . “

Schedules of the ‘Fortnite’ Rift Tour in Mexico

Throughout the three days of the special event there will be five different presentations, the company mentions that it is important to enter the game at least one hour before the presentation.

First show: Friday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico)

Second show: Saturday, August 7 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico)

Third show: Saturday, August 7 at 11:00 p.m. (Mexico)

Fourth show: Sunday, August 8 at 09:00 (Mexico)

Fifth show: Sunday, August 8 at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico)

On the other hand, the “Cosmic Ariana” or “Piggy Smallz” costume will be available through the Item Shop starting August 4.

‘Fortnite’ is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and Mac.