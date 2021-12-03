These are the 3 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days

One of the great advantages of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are the free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days. This weekly event is exclusive to subscribers and offers players the opportunity to play select Xbox games free of charge, albeit on a temporary basis. This time around, Microsoft is making the holiday season that much more special by adding three highly acclaimed and distinct games.

To claim one of the 3 free Xbox games for the Free Play Days, just search for it in the Store and install it on your Xbox. This week’s list consists of Night Call, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and RiMS Racing. These games will only be available for testing from December 2-5.

Free games for Xbox for the Free Play Days



The first is the narrative noire investigation game called Night Call. In this game, players take control of a taxi driver patrolling the streets of today’s Paris. However, not everything is what it seems, as a bad taxi ride leaves the driver the only witness to a murder by a serial killer. In short, while this indie game didn’t exactly set the world on fire when it originally debuted, detective fans should take a look at it.

The next is the always popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Unlike other titles on the list, this game puts a lot of emphasis on destroying the environment and cooperation between players. With over 50 operators to choose from in Rainbow Six Siege, each player takes control of an attacker or a defender in different game modes, such as rescuing a hostage, defusing a bomb, and taking control of an objective within a room.

The last one is the RiMS Racing motorcycle simulator, which went on sale just three months ago. While the game hasn’t received much rave reviews, with many criticizing the lack of content, RiMS Racing has plenty of realistic mechanics that are sure to have any motorsports fan intrigued to say the least. Also, the best judge to know if it is a game that you will enjoy is yourself, so maybe you should give it a try.