The United States created just 210,000 new jobs in November

Record number of workers who quit in the US. 1:00

(CNN) – The United States added another 210,000 jobs to the economy in November, far fewer than expected. It was a disappointing result, especially when you consider that the hires occurred before the omicron variant became a global concern.



It was the fewest jobs added to the US economy since December 2020, when it actually lost jobs amid a surge in covid cases.

Economists had expected the number of jobs created in November to more than double as they anticipated a continuation of the buoyant economic recovery of the past two months. Instead, the rise in employment in November was more reminiscent of the pre-pandemic economy, when employers added a smaller but steady number of jobs.

This Friday’s report was also disappointing because the hires came before the omicron variant became a global concern. Some economists expect hiring to slow this month as companies and employees grapple with the ramifications of the new variant.

The unemployment rate, however, fell to 4.2%, a new low in the era of the pandemic.

What should we expect from inflation in the US? 2:48

Professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, and construction, as well as manufacturing, added the most jobs last month. However, the retail sector, which should swell for the holidays, lost jobs.

“It is not clear if this is a seasonal issue or some kind of change in the timing of the Christmas aid, but in general the payroll data does not coincide with the alternative indicators of labor market activity that we follow,” Thomas Simons, a Jefferies money market economist, wrote in a note to clients.

Simons expected payrolls from retail or the leisure and hospitality industry to rise. The latter sector added some jobs, but not many, last month.

Overall, the economy continues to lose 3.9 million jobs from pre-pandemic levels.