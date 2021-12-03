The transformation of Will Smith into Richard Williams

This week it will be released King richard, the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green whose central figure is Will Smith. The twice-nominated actor Oscar he put himself in the shoes of Richard Williams, the father of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams, famous for the unconventional mechanisms that led his daughters to become two icons of world sport. To do it, the artist did something that fascinates the members of The academy: was physically transformed.

Will Smith He gained weight before filming began and some images of the situation began to be seen on his networks. “I’m going to be authentic with all of you. I’m in the worst physical state of my life “, he assured in a post 30 weeks ago, where he was seen with a little belly. The artist completely became Richard Williams, to the point of learning to speak with his accent, dye his hair white and walk like him.

If it had been for him, he would have taken the transformation to an even greater extreme. Nevertheless, Green objected to the idea that the actor of Looking for happiness I had in mind. Apparently, Will Smith wanted to have his face covered with prosthetics to look even more like Richard Williams. In an interview with Insider, Reinaldo Marcus Green He explained why he didn’t want me to.

“They made it look like Richard Williams, it was really shocking. I was like, ‘Guys, you did an amazing job, but I don’t want that.’the director pointed out. Will Smith had a coach of acting that helped him in his interpretation and to Green that was enough. Furthermore, the filmmaker did not want Smith spend three hours a day on makeup to end up looking like Williams. “We don’t need it to look like Will Smith. We need it to be understood and disappear, but that does not mean to make it look like Richard“, he pointed.

Since the functions of King richard, the work of Will Smith began to sound like a clear candidate for Oscar. The drama of Reinaldo Marcus Green It has everything the Academy loves: a true story, makeup to look like a real person, and social content, as well as a critique of racism. Everything is presented with a great performance of the 53-year-old actor, who carries on, perhaps, the best role of his entire career.

