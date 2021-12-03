The time Rita Moreno found out about Marlon Brando’s infidelity and what she did about it | Celebs | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

Rosa Dolores Alverío, artistically known as Rita Moreno, is an actress, singer and dancer born in Humacao, Puerto Rico. From a very young age she immersed herself in the world of dance and her first jobs were as a voice actress, until at the age of 13 she had her first role on Broadway, with the show “Skydrift”, attracting the attention of Hollywood scouts.

Since that time, more than 70 years have passed in which he has worked tirelessly and in almost nine decades he has no plans to stop. As a result of her efforts, she is one of the few artists to have won the top four awards in American entertainment: an Oscar, two Emmys, a Grammy and a Tony. Likewise, he received the Presidential Medal of the Freedom in 2004, America’s highest civilian honor.

Before getting married and having a daughter with the cardiologist Leonard Gordon, Rita had a long and stormy affair with the star of “The Godfather”, Marlon brando. It was 8 years that the artists shared and although infidelity was present in the relationship, the actress preserved the best moments of that time until after she was married.

The legendary Rita Moreno is Lydia Riera in ‘One Day at a Time’ (Photo: Netflix)

WHEN RITA MORENO LEARNS OF MARLON BRANDO’S DECEPTION

Moreno was 22 years old when he met Marlon brando on the set of the biopic of “Napoleon Désirée”Both were young and fell in love, but one of them was not completely transparent with his feelings during the almost 10 years of relationship they had.

In an interview with “The View”, the protagonist of “One Day at a Time” She recounted how she found out that Marlon was cheating on her:

“I found lingerie at her house and of course it broke my heart and I went home crying, really, I was naive, and I was also angry, just furious. “

Marlon Brando was born on April 3, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States (Photo: Getty Images)

RITA MORENO AGREES TO DATE ELVIS PRESLEY

After learning that her partner had been unfaithful, the actress receives a call in which they propose a date with the singer Elvis presley.

“The next day, the phone rings and I hear ‘Miss Marina? I said, ‘Uh yeah?’ “, he remembered. “’This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis saw her at the 20th Century Fox police station, and he liked what he saw‘”.

When remembering the hard moment in which he discovered the clothes of another woman in the house of his beloved, Moreno did not hesitate to agree to go out with “The King of Rock and Roll ”:

“I said, ‘Oh?’ and he said, ‘And he would very much like to meet you. Would you like to meet him?‘. I thought about those panties and said, ‘Yes, I would!’

Elvis Presley was one of the most popular American singers and cultural icons of the 20th century (Photo: Bogart)

WHAT HE THINKS OF HIS OUTINGS WITH PRESLEY

Despite being a sex symbol to most, Rita Moreno consider the star to be sweet but boring. The artists came out on various occasions but could not go one step further and formalize what they had; However, these encounters generated jealousy in Brando, a reaction more than expected by the dancer:

“He was sweet, but he was a country boy. Anyway, it wasn’t long before [Brando] he heard. He began to throw chairs. I was so mad. It was wonderful. threw chairs and moved on ”, expressed Moreno, who at that moment was observing everything from the corner of his eye, crossing his arms in silence.