The Rock Donates His Car To A Fan For A Heartwarming Reason And Excites The Internet – Movie News

We are not crying, you are crying. Dwayne Johnson made a fond gesture with one of the ‘Red Alert’ fans, who shared his story and the ways he supports his community every day.

If there is someone who knows how to move fans and social networks, it is The Rock. In the last show of affection for his followers, Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Red Alert on Netflix, gifted one of his admirers one of his most prized objects: his iconic Ford Raptor pickup.

It’s not a joke, La Roca prepared a special show for fans, whose stories he read and revealed that Oscar Rodriguez’s had moved him a lot. According to the clip of the video that he uploaded to his social networks, Dwayne Johnson was amazed by “the credentials” of the ex-military: he is a personal trainer, a leader in the church and prepares meals for women who have been victims of domestic violence..

“I’m speechless, I didn’t know this was going to happen. This is a blessing, it’s so good to meet you bro. I really feel encouraged right now.”said Oscar Rodriguez inside the movie theater where Ared letter.

You inspire me and yes, let’s change the world one person at a time

Before the credits began, Johnson asked his admirer to leave the theater because he had a surprise. The actor had a letter ready on the seat of his Ford Raptor and gave it to Oscar to read aloud: “Thank you for your service, brother. Enjoy your truck.”.

According to The Rock’s post, the original plan was to donate the Porsche Taycan truck that his character used in Red alert, but the company refused. “We approached Porsche but they said no. Anyway I said yes 😉 I would do better: I would donate my personalized truck as a gift”he wrote on Instagram.

Oscar was interviewed by the radio show The Show in San Diego and during the talk showed the letter written by Dwayne Johnson, in addition to recounting his experience meeting the idol of thousands of people. The couch also shared a post on his personal account where he can be seen using the truck that has been christened #thepeoplestruck.

Dwayne Johnson has been one of the fandom’s most beloved celebrities for years, but recently heightened his fame with the premiere of Red alert, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which is available now on Netflix. After seeing the chicken heart of The Rock, it is clear to us that he will probably have the same mercy and forgive the problems of the past to Vin Diesel and return to Fast and Furious for a worthy closing of the franchise. Would you like it?