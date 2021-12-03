The Rijksmuseum will dedicate in 2023 a major retrospective exhibition to Vermeer – Art and Theater – Culture

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam announced that it will host in spring 2023 the “largest exhibition in history” dedicated to the 17th century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer, which will include loans from around the world and will be organized in collaboration with the Mauritshuis in The Hague.

The Netherlands National Picture Gallery is already preparing the retrospective exhibition, and the two museums will investigate the art of Vermeer, his artistic choices and the motivations for his compositions, as well as the creative process of his paintings in the coming months.

A team of curators, restorers and scientists will examine in depth the seven Vermeer paintings in the museums of the Netherlands, although works by the artist present in other collections will also be involved.

The show will include one of Vermeer’s most famous works, “The Girl with a Pearl Earring,” also known as “the other Mona Lisa,” which is owned by the Mauritshuis.

There will also be “The Geographer” (1668-1669), owned by the Städel Museum in Frankfurt am Main; “A Lady Writes a Letter with Her Maid” (1670-1671), from the National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin, and “Woman Holding a Balance” (1664), owned by the National Gallery of Art, Washington.

The work “A girl reading a letter by the open window” (1657-1659), from the Picture Gallery of the Old Masters in Dresden, in Germany, will be in the Netherlands for the first time.

The exhibition is scheduled to open between February 10 and June 4, 2023 in one of the rooms of the Rijksmuseum, which owns four important works by Vermeer, including “The Milkmaid” (1658-1660) and ” The alley ”(1657-1658).

“Vermeer is one of the most famous painters in the Netherlands, alongside Rembrandt, Van Gogh and Mondrian. We would not have believed that so many museums were willing to lend their works, “said Taco Dibbits, director of the Rijksmuseum.

And he added that with this exhibition they can “present to a new generation Vermeer’s painting at the highest level and the results of the latest research.”

Meanwhile, the director of the Mauritshuis, Martine Gosselink, considered the young woman with the pearl as “the most famous Dutch girl in the world” and stressed that the art gallery “will miss her very much, but a Vermeer exhibition without her simply would not be an exhibition of Vermeer ”.

The work of the Baroque master was developed in the Dutch city of Delft and stands out for its quiet and introverted interior scenes.

Another of his hallmarks is his unprecedented use of bright and colorful light, although the artist left behind a remarkably small work, compared to painters like Rembrandt, since his legacy is told in 35 paintings that are rarely loaned.

The Prinsenhof Museum in Delft will also dedicate in spring 2023 the first exhibition that explores in depth the historical and cultural context in which Vermeer painted.

