The problem with dynamic themes on Xbox Series is that they consume too much memory

We all like, love, and love the dynamic themes of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Not long ago we had the gift of two new ones, one based on Halo Infinite and the other on Wasteland 3. They are not the only ones, Microsoft has been nurturing options for a long time, slowly but steadily.

However it seems that something that will have to wait it is the possibility that we ourselves can personalize these themes. A possibility that many of us would love but due to the limitations of the console, it will not be possible.

Forget creating your dynamic themes on your Xbox Series

As you know, the dahsboard of Xbox Series X and Series S consumes certain resources of each console. That is why Microsoft has them blocked for the interface. Threading a video past the thread can affect performance, because believe it or not, playing videos is a process that can be expensive for a machine that has limited memory.

The Xbox Series dashboard has a very limited memory “budget” since the raw resources are designed to play and not for these purposes. It has been explained by Eden Marie, Xbox Engineering Lead. Using your own video is not a suitable process for the interface.

Unfortunately, you’ll probably never see full motion video backgrounds. There isn’t enough memory budget in the Dashboard for that. – Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) December 1, 2021

Although we can completely rule out using our own videos as wallpaper, it is not known if from Redmond they could enable a way to play with image transitions, which in the end is how dynamic themes currently work, so an image overlay .