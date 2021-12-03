the Nicolas Cage series that teaches you profanity

With the panache of his long history of unclassifiable projects, Nicolas Cage heads the one that has the potential to become one of the best Netflix series. History of Swear Words is a fast-paced and entertaining course on vulgarities and rudeness. But also, it is a successful experiment in how to tell the story in a fun way.

From an elegant living room with shelves full of books, a neat suit and a book in his hands, Cage demonstrates why he remains one of the strangest figures in the world of cinema. The actor carries with sober elegance what in less skilled hands could have been a repetitive and boring joke. But Cage manages to find a balance between the mockery and the possible discomfort that the use of rudeness can cause, to add interest to the background. The series begins fulfilling its promise: the so-called bad words are immediately the center of interest of the script.

They are, moreover, in a frank and unadorned way. Which allows the show to keep an interesting look at the value of cultural expressions. The rudeness and obscenities are the center of interest, but also how they influence the environment. The docuseries analyzes it by creating the feeling that the discussion is much more than semantics: it is a look at the way in which our culture is understood and assumed.

The power of words, even if they are ugly, in ‘History of Swear Words’

It is a daring proposal that is effective because it assumes that bad words are the border between effective communication. An idea that he proposes from his first chapters, and he does it in a simple and fluid way. The show is much more interested in analyzing the conception of how we perceive right and wrong, than in providing an explanation for the rejection (or discomfort) that the parade of pejorative terms can provoke.

But the six-part series isn’t just about a bold look at the world of language, but a journey through the evolution of the way the collective communicates. Both ideas combined result in a rich understanding of historical identity, the transition of language as a tool of power, and the power of the intellectual. All seasoned by a wide repertoire of oaths, eschatological imprecations and Nicolas Cage guiding his guests through the strange world of obscenities.

