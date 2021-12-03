the Nicolas Cage series that teaches you profanity

With the panache of his long history of unclassifiable projects, Nicolas Cage heads the one that has the potential to become one of the best Netflix series. History of Swear Words is a fast-paced and entertaining course on vulgarities and rudeness. But also, it is a successful experiment in how to tell the story in a fun way.

From an elegant living room with shelves full of books, a neat suit and a book in his hands, Cage demonstrates why he remains one of the strangest figures in the world of cinema. The actor carries with sober elegance what in less skilled hands could have been a repetitive and boring joke. But Cage manages to find a balance between the mockery and the possible discomfort that the use of rudeness can cause, to add interest to the background. The series begins fulfilling its promise: the so-called bad words are immediately the center of interest of the script.

They are, moreover, in a frank and unadorned way. Which allows the show to keep an interesting look at the value of cultural expressions. The rudeness and obscenities are the center of interest, but also how they influence the environment. The docuseries analyzes it by creating the feeling that the discussion is much more than semantics: it is a look at the way in which our culture is understood and assumed.

The power of words, even if they are ugly, in ‘History of Swear Words’

It is a daring proposal that is effective because it assumes that bad words are the border between effective communication. An idea that he proposes from his first chapters, and he does it in a simple and fluid way. The show is much more interested in analyzing the conception of how we perceive right and wrong, than in providing an explanation for the rejection (or discomfort) that the parade of pejorative terms can provoke.

But the six-part series isn’t just about a bold look at the world of language, but a journey through the evolution of the way the collective communicates. Both ideas combined result in a rich understanding of historical identity, the transition of language as a tool of power, and the power of the intellectual. All seasoned by a wide repertoire of oaths, eschatological imprecations and Nicolas Cage guiding his guests through the strange world of obscenities.

Context says it all

The most interesting of History of Swear Words is that intention in the subtext of show the world of rudeness from pop culture. The docuseries begins with Cage staring at the camera with the same sober expression of a college professor, then begins with a monologue of expletives, curse words and pejorative terms used in movies and series throughout Hollywood history. The seasoned movie buff will be able to recognize phrases from The wolf of Wall Street, Uncut Gems and many others that Cage recites without the slightest humor and a wonderful, fast and surprising incarnation of several characters at the same time.

But beyond the display of talent of the actor, what is really of interest is the way in which pop culture uses rudeness as a form of power. Which immediately refers to the fact of how we understand language and its influence in the contemporary world. In fact, Cage emphasizes the issue by explaining that swearing is a way of creating tension and developing an effective dialogue between reality and characters.

After the display of talent and energy with which the show begins, the actor stops and makes it clear that the use of language is a combination of a reflection on history, where we came from or what makes each word of essential value. “The best tool of an actor is his imagination. But the swearing is definitely up there to anchor it, ”says Cage.

The phrase will define the rhythm of the rest of the program, and also the way in which the conception of the power of what is said is analyzed and in the way it is done.

The importance of educating without scandalizing

For History of Swear Words what is really important is the journey towards the history of communication. A completely unexpected nuance in a show that, on the surface, seems more interested in shocking than educating.

However, the provocation of the docuseries is careful measurement of points of care that allow progress towards the core of the proposal. The premise analyzes time, the invisible evolution of lexicon and jargon, but also that invisible and persistent relationship between the way we speak and its more subtle connotations. There is a clever way to narrate and build a scenario in which bad words can break a certain established order. Do it, in addition, with ingenuity and intelligence to narrate the domestic history of humanity and its uncomfortable little secrets.

The series uses lexicographers, linguists and also actors, writers and comedians to show the weight and importance of rudeness. The reconstruction of the evolution of terms such as “Fuck”, “Shit”, “Polla” and many others is also a journey through times, countries, wars and the movements of power.

In what is undoubtedly a brilliant display of meanings and concepts, History of Swear Words Analyzes from the fact of rudeness as a form of confrontation. The series has a special taste for recreating uncomfortable situations and finding a way to give importance to the process of language evolution, geography as an agent of pressure and transformation and, ultimately, language as a cultural symbol.

An expression tool, whether we want to or not

For its last chapters, History of Swear Words Reflects on rudeness in a novel way. The series shows that oaths, imprecations and profanities are, in fact, a deeper tool of expression than it seems. It also delves into the capacity of bad words as a catalyst for anguish, fear and anger.

Of course, the series also analyzes the issue of sexist vulgarities, related to prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. The chapter is clever enough not to fall into a discussion about the politically correct or contemporary sensibility. Instead, look at how vulgarity and rudeness can be context symbols.

By its last chapter, it is already clear that the series managed to overcome the uncomfortable stumbling block of using scandal and mockery to talk about lewdness. And he did it in the most unexpected way of all: using rudeness for deep intellectual reflections. Perhaps the most intelligent twist with which a series of discreet pretensions can surprise and disconcert.