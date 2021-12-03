The most viral photo of Chris Hemsworth: eye to his hair

The photo of Chris Hemsworth that has gone viral: long red hair, and very young

Look, we’ve seen vintage photos of Chris Hemsworth, but none like the one he posted a few days ago on his instagram account. And it is that in his new publication, the actor and husband of Elsa Pataky appears super young and with very very long hair. “Throw back thursday and back to my first acting job. When I put on this beautiful wig for the first time, I knew one of two things would happen: that I would be forced to grow my hair out and dye it red because of the sheer amount of followers who liked her or who would never work again. And neither was true. Life is more fun this way. “

Very long, red hair and super young, that’s how the Australian actor, now a star in Hollywood, began in acting thanks, above all, to his role in the Thor saga. It was a wig, yes, as he himself confesses, but it is almost unrecognizable. This first role was in one of the many Australian television series in which he participated in the early 20s. Now at 38 he can even afford to choose his characters.

With his family in Spain

In addition, according to some media these days Chris Hemsworth is considering moving to Spain to live with his family. And he could be looking for a house in the Basque Country, where we have seen him these days walking and joking with Elsa.

