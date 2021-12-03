The most outstanding movements at the moment

In ESPN Digital we present a count of the official incorporations for the next tournament

The Closing 2022 It has already begun to take shape despite the fact that the current tournament has not finished yet, and it is that the eliminated clubs began to outline their templates for the following year and, so far, it is the technical directors who are moving the transfer market.

In a matter of a week, three teams announced their new helmsmen, who will take over clubs like Toluca, Pachuca and Santos.

Then in ESPN Digital We present you the most outstanding movements of the clubs facing the Closing 2022.

Pedro Caixinha

The Portuguese was announced as the new technical director of Saints And he will live his second stage at the head of the whole of the Region after he was from the Clausura 2013 to the Apertura 2015.

Caixinha, who knows Mexican football well, as he also directed Cruz Azul and led them to a final, returned to Mexico after his time with Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia, where he was from 2020 until January of this year.

This will be the Lusitano’s third adventure in Liga MX. With Santos he got his best numbers and achieved the only league championship he has, in addition to also winning an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions.

Ignacio Ambriz

‘Nacho’ arrived like a bomb in Toluca after only two days had passed since the dismissal of Hernán Cristante as helmsman of the Devils. Ambriz, with extensive experience in Mexico, returns to Liga MX after his brief stint with Huesca, a team in the Second Division of Spain.

Ambriz is one of the most renowned helmsmen in recent years, as he managed to make with León, his seventh team in the country, an era set and led them to play two finals, of which he won one and lost another.

Guillermo Almada

The Uruguayan strategist was fired from Santos just this Monday and three days later he took the reins of Pachuca, a team that let Paulo Pezzolano go after the closing of the regular phase and then they did not even qualify for the playoffs.

Almada did not take long to find an accommodation, as he tested with Santos what he can do in Liga MX, and that is that the last two years he focused on the Warriors project and led them to the league in four of five tournaments, since the Clausura 2020 was canceled.

Almada even took Santos to the final of Guard1anes 2021 against Cruz Azul; however, he lost the aggregate score 2-1 and was left with the desire to lift his first title in Mexico; however, he will now have his rematch with the Tuzos.

The ‘Magician’ is one of the bets for this tournament, and that is that the Chilean reached the Necaxa to be that element of experience that can help them transcend, climb to the top and fight for the title.

At 38 years old, Valdivia is one of the players with the most experience, as he is not only an emblem of the Chilean team, but he is also one of the most remembered players in his country due to his time with Colo Colo.

Valdivia went through Universidad de Concepción, Rayo Vallecano, Servette, Colo-Colo, Palmeiras, Al-Ain, Al-Wahda, Morelia, Mazatlán and Unión La Calera, a team from which it reached the MX League in its second stage in the country.

It was one of the first reinforcements for the next tournament, as the 28-year-old midfielder has had experience with Santos, Pumas, Monterrey, Atlas, Monarcas and Mazatlán. Its incorporation occurs after the directive of Braves announce the final casualties of Juan Pablo Chávez, Andrés Iniestra, José López and Gustavo Velázquez.