The money of Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s partner, was rejected by the parents of the boy who died at the Astroworld Festival

In the hours after the human stampede that occurred at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in one of the concerts of Travis scott, husband of Kylie jenner, on November 5. The same that left hundreds of injured, the rapper promised that he would bear the expenses of the funerals of all the mortal victims and that he would also take the necessary measures to provide psychological help to all those affected by the tragedy. Nevertheless, The parents of one of the victims who is a 9-year-old boy rejected the money that Travis Scott wanted to give them.

The minor, who had attended the show with his father, died in hospital days after the tragedy. Now, His parents responded to Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s partner, that they would not receive their money or financial aid for their son’s funeral.

“The loss of a child is like a torrent of unimaginable pain that there is no way to close”, they have assured the parents of the child who lost his life at the Astroworld Festival in response to the financial aid and the condolences that Travis Scott would have sent them.

Travis scott He wanted to make it clear at all times that his offer was not for the boy’s family to give up their claim. Let us remember that other families of the victims have already initiated legal actions against the singer, as well as two security guards. The sentimental partner of the businesswoman Kylie jenner She said that if she hadn’t contacted them directly, it was because she wanted to respect their privacy at such a painful time.

Keep reading:

See the mansion where Travis Scott takes refuge after his tragic concert in Texas

Four Hispanics died during the Astroworld concert; Police chief met with Travis Scott before the tragedy

Eight people die during the first night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston; They cancel the second day where Bad Bunny would appear