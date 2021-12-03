‘The Matrix’: Keanu Reeves thanks Will Smith for turning down the lead role in the franchise

In recent days, one of the most iconic movie franchises has become a topic to give away and sell on the Internet: of course we are talking about the ‘Matrix’. The four films in the sequel, ‘The Matrix Ressurections’, hit the screens on December 22 this year, and even after almost 20 years of its latest chapter, 2003’s ‘Matrix Revolutions’, the trivia about the work of the Wachowski sisters keep coming back. to emerge.

For those who did not know, Will Smith was one of the first actors to be invited to play the main role of the franchise, Neo, today very well structured and recognized for the performance of Keanu Reeves. So, in an interview with Esquire About his career, the actor even thanked Smith for turning down the lead role in ‘The Matrix’, as the character would have been responsible for all the rise and change in Reeves’ life.

“It was such a wonderful creative experience to play Neo in the trilogy and now in the fourth, it has impacted my life personally and creatively,” he said. “Thank you [Will Smith]”Added the actor looking at the camera.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. Image: Warner Bros./Disclosure

Will Smith’s refusal

According to the tabloid CBR, at the time he was invited, in 1996, Will Smith’s refusal generated rumors that persist to this day. However, in 2019, the actor of ‘A crazy person in the piece’ explained through his YouTube channel what led him not to accept the invitation of Lana and Lily Wachowski, directors of the franchise.

“I’m not proud, but it’s true: I refused to be Neo, in The Matrix … It turns out that [los Wachowskis] They are geniuses, but there is a fine line between genius and what I witnessed on our first date, “said the actor, explaining that the way the sisters explained the idea of ​​the film did not convince him that it would be a good opportunity. .

“Dude, we’re thinking something like this… imagine you’re in a fight, then you jump up and stop in the middle of the jump. So people can see around you, 360 degrees, while you’re standing in the jump. We are going to invent these new cameras where people can see all their movement, ”he said, explaining that soon after he agreed to do ‘The crazy adventures of James West’, which he later regretted, due to the harsh criticism that the film received.

“Keanu and Lawrence Fishburne were perfect… it probably would have ruined The Matrix. I did everyone a favor, ”Smith concluded.

Besides Will Smith, Val Kilmer, Brad Pitt and Madonna are also names that turned down roles in the film.

Written and directed, this time only by Lana Wachowski, ‘Matrix 4’ opens in world theaters on December 22, 2021. In Brazil, Warner Bros. anticipated the release for the 16th.

