The Hunter (1978). Movie review

The hunter (The Deer Hunter) is a film starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and Meryl streep. It is directed by Michael Cimino.

I remember her and she impressed me when I was a child and I loved it as… less a child.

Argument

Several friends celebrate a wedding before going to the Vietnam War. When they return, nothing is the same.

The movie. Review

One of the best war movies I’ve ever seen? Yes, use the zoom (it was not a cardinal sin in another time) and there are no war scenes, and the thing is not even about the war or its causes, it deals directly with ordinary gentlemen who go to war, come back and They don’t mention the president even once. Only the final song with God Bless America and a general string throughout the film: we have been screwed.

It is a movie that says just that, in an artistic, successful and even brutal way (we all know the famous Russian roulette scene), but it does it in a direct way and without too many concessions. There is no doubt in its clear message and without political content. They have screwed us and that’s it (the colonel in one scene says it differently, exclusively with the word “shit”).

Wonderful performances, great or colossal actors in one of the best films (perhaps) in the history of cinema. If you don’t know it (could be) take a look at it. It is cinema from another era, when in a movie you expected that “something else” and that something else is bitter, well told, terrible and it stays with you forever.

A movie that cannot be escaped.

Wonderful (and I know not everyone agrees).

Our opinion

A marvel and already a classic. One of the first that said something coherent: they have screwed us.

And good.

