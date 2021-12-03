The Game Awards 2021: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss from Matrix will be at the event

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The Game Awards 2021 are just around the corner. The community is excited about all the announcements it will feature, as well as meeting the winners in each of the categories. To further raise the hype, the organizers announced that 2 of the protagonists of Matrix they will be present as luxury guests.

On twitter, Geoff Keighley, host and producer of The Game Awards, announced that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be invited to The Game Awards 2021. As you probably know, these are the actors responsible for portraying Neo and Trinity in the film series. Matrix.

Don’t miss it when Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss from @TheMatrixMovie join #TheGameAwards, streaming live next Thursday, December 9 at https://t.co/JhGKODahXK pic.twitter.com/lITdfwBTFc – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 3, 2021

At the moment, it is unknown exactly what Reeves and Moss will do at The Game Awards 2021. Most likely, they will present an award and that in the process they will advertise The Matrix: Resurrection, which will debut on December 22.

Remember that Reeves and Moss will not be the only luxury stars that The Game Awards 2021 will have. It is already a fact that Reggie Fils-Aime, former president of Nintendo of America, and Simu Li, star of Shang-chi will be at the event. In addition, there will be special performances by Imagine Dragons and Sting.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on the night of December 9, 2021.