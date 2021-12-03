The forgotten romance of Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry and other loves born in ‘Friends’ | People

The Serie Friends It is already an icon of television. But there is a specific chapter that managed to be one of the most viewed of its six seasons. The followers of fiction were hooked on episodes 12 and 13 of the second season in which guests with star aura were parading who appeared to make cameos with the protagonists of the series. Singer Chris Isaak became a bookseller to replicate Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow); Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) discuss which of the two will end up dating Jean-Claude Van Damme; and Joey (Matt Leblanc) falls in love with a slightly crazy fan played by Brooke Shields. In the group of television friends, Matthew Perry is missing, who gave life to Chandler in the series and who in those chapters met a classmate, Susie Moss, who played none other than Julia Roberts, America’s smile.

The story behind that moment in which the protagonist of Pretty woman shared an apartment with the boys from Friends gives for a treatise and it was also the beginning of a little-known romance or, rather, quite forgotten because of how ephemeral and curious at its beginnings. It has been told by the executive producer of the series, Kevin Bright, who has revealed that it was Perry who wrote to Julia Roberts to ask her to participate and that she replied: “Write me an article on quantum physics and I will.”

The actors met before filming the episode and flirted a lot by fax, said one of the scriptwriters of the series. “Julia asked him by this method why should she date Matthew? and all of us who made up the writing team helped him explain why. He could have done very well without us, but we were on the Matthew team and we wanted to help him, ”explains one of the scriptwriters.

The secret remained at home, but when the episode was recorded, the chemistry that existed between them was seen and the actress exclaimed: “Chandler is so funny!”, Jeff Astrof, one of the co-writers of the episode, thought: “I am the one who wrote those lines “. I don’t know if Julia fell in love with Matthew at first sight, but they dated very quickly, ”she says now. “And I felt like Cyrano de Bergerac, ‘Chandler is going out with Julia Roberts and I’m going to go home with my normal girlfriend,” he recalls humorously.

The love story of the two actors did not last long, but it left a scene that all fans of the series remember: the one in which Chandler is half naked in a restaurant bathroom and is only wearing Susie’s panties (Julia Roberts ), who has plotted this revenge for an old affront he did to her when they went to school together. The episode – which 52.9 million viewers saw – also has another secret: although Julia Roberts was already famous, she was very nervous during the program because she had to perform live in front of the public. She hadn’t done it since she was 15 years old and the team had to support her because, according to the director of the two episodes, Michael Lembeck, “she felt an extraordinary stage fright.”

Matthew Perry lived other loves thanks to the series, the most publicized one he felt for one of his co-stars, actress Courteney Cox, which never materialized. In fiction they had a relationship, but in 2019 it was learned that this love crossed the screen at least on the part of the actor, from whom sources close to him came to say that he had always been in love with Cox. So he told it then US Weekly And somehow Perry recognized him years earlier in an interview with Jay Leno, when he confessed that he was funny in Friends because he wanted to make Courteney laugh. And he added: “She was and is a very beautiful woman.”

In November 2019, a selfie of the two actors during a meeting between friends aroused euphoria among their admirers. Cox, 56, and Perry, 51, fell in love and married in the series, and their fictional love story ends when the couple leave their mythical family apartment and move from New York City to raise twins. adopted. The followers of the series could not help but celebrate the reunion remembering precisely some of its most romantic and funny scenes. Matthew Perry disappeared for a few years from public life while dealing with some health and addiction problems. In 2018, the actor, who has repeatedly recognized his addiction to alcohol and barbiturates, was admitted for more than three months for complications after a gastrointestinal perforation. He recently announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend, 29-year-old Molly Hurwitz.