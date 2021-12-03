The fight between Alarcón and Orvañanos that caused his departure from Televisa

Hobby

Mexico City / 03.12.2021 13:46:00





Raúl Orvañanos is one of the best known voices in Mexican socceror who is currently part of the team of Fox Sports. However, for a long time he was one of the ‘leaders’ in televised sports, because it had great weight in the industry until 2006 when it closed its chapter with the Chapultepec television station.

The reasons for his departure from Televisa were given by another important character: Javier AlarcónWell, he took the place he left Orvañanos between controversy, for a fight of egos that even ended their friendship.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Raúl Orvañanos revealed that everything was due to the “betrayal of a friend” within Televisa, when it was displaced from the stellar program during the coverage of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, due to a decision by Javier Alarcón.

“Alarcón did not behave well as a friend, because you hope that (as a boss) let you know how things are coming, but in Germany I spent it all the time in Berlin and he never told me anything about how the issue of La Jugada was going, “he said. Orvañanos during an interview with Toño de Valdés on his YouTube channel.

At those moments, Javier Alarcón had been in charge of The Play, the highlight of Televisa Deportes and among his first decisions he removed Orvañanos from the company.

“It hurts me that being friends you haven’t told me that”Raúl declared. “The truth is I was very upset with him for a while, but I have learned that you do not gain anything with those grudges,” he added during that talk.

TOÑO REVIVED THE POLEMIC

For its part, Toño de Valdés He relived what happened during a talk with Adela Micha and explained the context a bit, pointing out that “dLet’s say that when Javier was with Ricardo Pérez Teuffer it was his right arm. Javier did and unmade with great brilliance “.

ANDsta The Alarcón-Teuffer relationship was what caused the displacement of Orvañanos in The Play, since it induced Javier to take charge of the program.

“It was unsustainable. It was a very difficult situation,” said Toño de Valdés during an interview with The Saga.

This was what led to Javier Alarcón to become the star host of La Jugada, above Raúl Orvañanos who, in addition to being relegated to the background, stopped appearing in the program.

FCM