The fabulous video of Meryl Streep that went viral: Is she the real Cinderella?

Cinderella was the quintessential Disney princess tale. Today much more deconstructed history we aspire to other models of stronger and more autonomous women. But nevertheless, and together with a woman who not only meets these characteristics, but many more, we allow ourselves to dream and play. It is Meryl streep, the real Cinderella?

The thing is like that, it was the year 2012 and at the BAFTA awards ceremony, one of the main shortlists such as Best Actress arrived, to announce the nominees and their winner, he was in a perfect tuxedo Colin Firth, that full of pride exclaimed the name of, perhaps the most beloved actress by all, Meryl Streep.

She humbled, shocked, and surprised in her black ball gown headed onto the stage to receive her award for her performance of Margareth tacher, in the film “The Iron Lady”, in the emotion when climbing the stairs he loses a shoe, and there … Firth goes to pick up the actress’s shoes, which were not made of glass, but it could well be, and delicately he places it under Meryl’s feet. She grateful and a little giddy thanks him with a kiss on the mouth and END.









Now, this although at the time it was news and cause for laughter, a user of the network made this whole sequence macheating it with Cinderella and the result was amazing.

Of course the networks went crazy and in this note we leave it for you so that you can also see it in a loop.