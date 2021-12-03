The emotional words of the players of America for Nicolás Castillo

The Eagles of America, on his way to purify the staff of Santiago Solari for him Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, decided to let the striker free Nicolas Castillo, who despite his post-injury return, having participated in the preseason and in the games of the Eagle Tour and to travel to Brazil to obtain continuity in the Youth, failed to convince the authorities blue cream to get a second chance.

Thus they made known to the fans the information on the situation of the Chilean player, through social networks on the last Wednesday, December 1, in the afternoon of the CDMX: “The America club informs that, by mutual agreement with the player Nicolas Castillo, the employment relationship between the player and our club is terminated “.

In addition, Nicolas Castillo (which could continue in the MX League with the Club Necaxa) also took time to express himself and say goodbye to the Eagles of America, an institution that he arrived at in January 2019 from the Benfica from Portugal, through your account Instagram verified: “It was a pleasure wearing that beautiful shirt”.

The public messages of farewell to Nicolás Castillo, from the members of the América squad

Regarding the confirmed departure of Nicolas Castillo from the Eagles of America, three members of the campus fired him through social networks. First, Bruno valdes, wrote: “All the success in the world my warrior brother. May God bless you”. Second, Miguel Layún, stated: “A pleasure living with you, Nico. All the success!”. And finally, Nicolas Benedetti, stated: “You are an example for everyone. Good things await you.”

The numbers of Nicolás Castillo in the Eagles of America

Nicolas Castillo confirmed his departure from the Eagles of America, after its passage to loan in the Juventude of the Serie A of Brazil. In this way, the Chilean striker who arrived at Coapa in January 2019 from Benfica from Portugal, leaves behind 27 presentations, with which he managed to register nine goals and three assists.