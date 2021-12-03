The dilemmas of the Human Resources areas 20 months after the pandemic in the country

“And who is going to ask HR how he feels?” Asked Maya Dadoo, CEO of Worky. Reflection is important taking into account that health measures in the workplace, remote work, the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of employees, staff cuts, market trends and compliance with the new labor regulations are just a few additional tasks that have fallen on the Human Resources departments (RH).

According to the study The state of RH of Worky, 76% of professionals in the areas of talent management consider that their Workload current is heavier compared to the pre-pandemic scenario. But despite the effort, only 63% feel moderately valued.

“These new roles are hitting them in a negative way in mental health or physical health. I think that many times we forget that HR professionals are also collaborators of the organization. We very seldom ask them how they feel, because that is the role of leadership. They have to start having a greater and better communication channel with the organization’s management layer, ”said Maya Dadoo.

One of the challenges in the comprehensive care of the people who make up the human capital areas is that they face leaders who are not very understanding with the “talacha” that the role entails. 30% of the respondents affirm that the bosses have no understanding of the increased responsibilities and demands from the pandemic and the new normal.

“Normally Human Resources tend to be the punch back; Finance scolds us, but so do other directors, and collaborators come and complain to us. It really is an extremely intense area because we are jugglers to handle all these issues, “said Adriana Martínez, CEO of ID Hunt, during the presentation of the report.

From the specialist’s perspective, it is necessary that Human Resources departments promote self care and involve company leaders in the responsibility of keeping employees motivated.

“The end of outsourcing and internalization of payroll increased the workload and on the other hand, stress. The main stress of HR teams is not paying employees in a timely manner, previously this was a minor responsibility due to the dependence on outsourcing and the agility we had with other groups that provided these services. On the other hand, we see the pressure that possible audits have ”, highlighted Maya Dadoo.

Among other factors that have increased the burdens in the areas of talent management are the telework reform, hybrid work schemes, the return to the offices, the implementation of NOM-035 and a fear of sanctions for non-compliance with the labor standards.

According to the report, 86% of professionals talent management agrees that companies do not take into account the emotional effects in their departments when attending and managing infected workers, with grief or, a dismissal. They also believe that organizations expect their areas to “turn” on the problems of employees and that this role in times of pandemic is connected with an impact on physical and mental health.

“Although vocation is a common thread between all groups, greater understanding, support and communication is needed from businessmen and leaders,” the study refers.

Optimism remains

But the picture is not totally gray. In fact, the executives of Human Resources They are optimistic despite the environment of increased demand for labor. 62% of those surveyed consider that the current context gave them greater ability to scale and be taken into account in the organization.

“What has happened with the pandemic is that we already notice ourselves more, Human Resources it starts to be more strategic. Who manages all that human talent, who tries to find it, retain it, develop it and make it productive, is Human Resources. This stage of the pandemic where we have the spotlight on it, we must take advantage of it to be really strategic ”, explained Adriana Martínez.

In this sense, the specialist opined that executives in the human capital areas should be the first to believe the importance of their role for the business in the current context and, based on this, be more protagonists.

Growth in workloads It is not entirely negative, from the point of view of some professionals in the talent management department, this increase in tasks is linked to an evolution of the position.

“Covid-19 was a time when HR professionals managed to have this seat at the table Of leaders and given the responsibilities they have, I believe that the directors of the different areas depend more on Human Resources, but they also consider their opinion more within the way in which business is conducted. The positivism that professionals give it is interesting, ”said Maya Dadoo.

This positive perspective, he added, is related to the pride of the professionals in these departments when they see how their interference in business, but also in the tangible aspect of the fruit of their work in the organization.

Survey participants predict that pressure on human capital areas will continue in 2022 and this growth in responsibilities is likely to continue indefinitely.