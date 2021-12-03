The diet for which Ashton Kutcher was twice hospitalized

Mila Kunis has become this week’s guest artist on the successful YouTube channel ‘First We Feast’ where the actress has shared with all viewers one of the most difficult moments of her husband’s career. And it is that Ashton Kutcher lived a real ordeal in 2012 when he had to prepare thoroughly to play a very special character: Steve Jobs in the movie ‘Jobs’.

By then, the actor already dropped how difficult it had been to put himself in the shoes of the founder of Apple. However, Mila Kunis assures in the aforementioned YouTube channel that her husband did not tell the truth and everything that he really lived at that time. “I was downplaying it,” says the actress. Nine years later, his wife details everything that happened and how that character affected the interpreter’s life.

“While preparing to be Steve Jobs, he had such severe pain that he suffered severe pain in his back and from the fear that he had caused pancreatitis because he was drinking too much carrot juice. It was so stupid that I think at one point I just ate grapes, “recalls Mila. “In the end we ended up in the hospital up to two times for pancreatitis! So it was very stupid, ”he continues.

The words of Ashton Kutcher

Two weeks before shooting the film began, Ashton Kutcher began to suffer from all these ailments. “I ended up in the hospital on the maximum dose of pain reliever because my pancreas went haywire. Then I freaked out and thought, ‘This is the Steve Jobs ghost taking over my pancreas and I’m going crazy,’ and it turns out that it was the carrot juice that caused this crazy pancreatitis, ”said the actor.