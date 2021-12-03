The BMW 2 series Coupé intervened by potosino is exhibited at the Arts Center

The German automaker Bmw will exhibit its most recent creation, the Series 2 Coupé in one of the Potosí buildings with the greatest historical and cultural relevance.

BMW announced that the BMW 2 Series Coupé designed by Potosino artist Bosco will be on tour at the Centro de las Artes in San Luis Potosí during the month of December.

In addition, on December 4 and 11, painting specialists will give workshops for children.

According to the manufacturer, it is part of the first initiatives under the concept of “BMW Town” that, in addition to promoting art and culture, seek to benefit the population and reaffirm that the entity has become, since 2019, the home for the company in Mexico.

The workshops will be held on Saturdays 4 and 11 December They will be taught by two associates of the Plant, Anett Puentes and Israel Ruíz, who, in addition to their respective responsibilities at the plant, are visual artists. The creatives and artists of the automaker will share their experiences, techniques and knowledge about the colors and the different expressions that are in the paint.

Elizabeth Arreguín, manager of Corporate Communication of BMW Group San Luis Plant

Potosí, stressed that with this type of initiative the firm is committed to promoting artistic interest in the little ones. “This is the home of our company in Mexico, so we also seek to reaffirm San Luis Potosí as the BMW city.”