The benefits of exercise stagnate, less if you have cardiovascular disease

MADRID, Dec. 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The reduction in the risk of illness or death thanks to exercise stabilizes at higher levels of physical activity in healthy people, but in those with cardiovascular diseases there is no upper limit of physical activity beyond which there are no further benefits, according to a new study published in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine’.

It is not well understood how cardiovascular health affects the association between physical activity and health outcomes. To investigate, Thijs Eijsvogels of Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands and colleagues used prospectively collected data from the Lifelines cohort study, a population-based cohort of 167,729 individuals living in the north of the Netherlands. Low.

They compared the relationship between physical activity and major adverse cardiovascular events, as well as all-cause mortality in healthy individuals, individuals with elevated levels of cardiovascular risk factors, and individuals with cardiovascular disease.

They found that increased physical activity reduced the risk of mortality in all groups. However, the health benefits seemed to stabilize after a certain amount of physical activity in healthy individuals with cardiovascular risk factors.

For patients with cardiovascular disease, the researchers found no evidence of an upper limit of physical activity above which no further health benefits were obtained. The study was limited in that it relied on participant self-reported physical activity data, so future research is needed to further validate the findings.

According to the authors, “These results suggest that cardiovascular disease patients should be encouraged to ‘more is better’ when it comes to physical activity. Physical activity recommendations should not follow a ‘one size fits all’ approach. ‘, but rather underline the need for precision medicine in which the prescription of physical activity may depend, among other factors, on the individual’s cardiovascular health status “.