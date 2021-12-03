the amount that Club América would pay for Diego Valdés

The directive of the Eagles of America, obviously, they want to renew the squad to go in search of their great obsession: to be the champions of the MX League. And one of the players they would trust to be part of the team that will continue to drive Santiago Solari to go behind that goal, is the steering wheel of Santos Laguna Diego Valdes.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The Chilean who also knew how to wear the Monarcas Morelia, managed to dispute with the cast of Keep in the regular phase of Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, 14 games with which he scored three goals and registered five assists. In addition, he added three more presentations between the Repechage and the quarterfinals, with which he added three games and a goal.

In this regard, beyond the current Stove Soccer There are also rumors of alleged interests of the Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul, the Eagles of America which, according to what emerged in the last hours, would be the first option for Diego Valdes, they would have already performed Santos Laguna the first formal offer.

According to the RÉCORD newspaper, since Coapa They would disburse about five and a half million dollars, although it would not yet be final, since the direct agreement with the footballer would remain. However, the same media cited, ensures that the ’10’ of the warriors would be convinced to immerse themselves in the challenge of reaching the CDMX.

The general data of Diego Valdés

Diego Valdes, number ten of Santos Laguna and possible reinforcement of the Eagles of America for him Liga MX 2022 Clausura TournamentHe was born in Puente Alto, Santiago de Chile, he is 27 years old; He is 1.79 meters tall and was trained in football Audax Italiano of his country. In July 2016 he was transferred to Monarcas Morelia and since January 2019 it has been projected with the shirt of the Santos Laguna.