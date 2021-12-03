The 10 movies and series that you should see if you like ‘La Casa de Papel’

‘The Money Heist‘is about to put the final touch on the series, the most successful Spanish production. Many fans will be left with the desire to continue watching the group of thieves in action take the cat to the water and get the long-awaited loot. Thus, we will show you some of the best series and movies that have the same adventurous spirit, adrenaline and thefts as the series of Alex Pina.

The theme of the heist movies or robbery movies it is very common to see it on the small and on the big screen. Since it was released The concrete jungle in 1950 there have been many great productions with great directors, such as Quentin Tarantino or Stanley Kubrick, which have been inspired by real events or have directly created a whole reality for the montage of your film. The case of series does not differ from that of films where productions such as Prison break or the spanish Vis a Vis they have taken the media spotlight.

The Ocean’s Saga (film)

Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon or Julia Roberts are some of the names of the great cast that had the original Ocean’s trilogy with ‘Ocean’s 11‘, ‘Ocean’s 12‘ and ‘Ocean’s 13‘. This series of films focuses its theme on the robbery of large casinos through cunning, imagination, adrenaline, risk and even with romantic touches. As in ‘La Casa de Papel’ in this film, each character fulfills a unique function, so that in order for the shot to come out perfect, everyone must be synchronized like a Swiss watch. In 2018 Sandra Bullock co-starred in the ‘Ocean’s 8‘, the sequel to the original, along with huge actresses like Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway or Rihanna.

Prison Break (TV series)

‘Prison break‘has been one of the biggest television phenomena of recent times. Before the Professor came up with master plans for the leaks, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) did the same to get his brother Lincoln out (Dominic purcell) from prison before being sentenced to death. The synopsis of the series revolves around how Michael tries to be sentenced in the same jail as Lincoln in order to escape from it together. The show runner from the series, Paul Scheuring, He presented us back in 2005 a fast-paced as well as dramatic series.

Reservoir Dogs (film)

If a film has clearly influenced the creation of ‘La casa de Papel’ that could not be other than Reservoir dogs. In this movie we will never get to see the robbery itself, but Quentin Tarantino He delighted us with his talent thanks to a script that will show us before and after it. From this film Álex Pina got the idea of ​​putting the code names of the thieves. First film made by the great director and that catapulted him to fame.

Vis a Vis (TV series)

We do not leave the national productions to go from ‘La Casa de Papel’ to the great ‘Vis a Vis‘. This series has very similar tints to the American blockbuster ‘Orange is the new black‘. The series plunges us into a plot of tension, conflicts, escape plans, changes of sides and stabs in the back of those who least expect it.

Luck of the Logans (film)

Adam Driver, Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig are some of the actors who star in this hilarious movie. Adam and Channing act as brothers in this comedy-action film which also makes a social criticism of the abandonment of American war veterans. Clyde (Adam Driver) and Jimmy (Channing Tatum) Logan are two brothers who will try to turn their lives around by trying to steal the safe at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600.

Lupine (TV series)

A white-collar thief who bases his identity on the eponymous book he read when he was little. ‘Lupine‘tells the story of Assane Diop (Omar sy), a person marked by his father’s undercover suicide, in jail for a crime he had not committed, when he was a teenager. The series focuses on an adult and mature Assane in search of the truth, trying to uncover a plot from high places in his path.

Crossroads (film)

The strongest dramatic movie on this list. Luke Glanton (Ryan Gosling) is a penniless motorcycle stuntman who finds himself thrown into a bank robbery ring to secure a better life for his son. Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes or Mahershala Ali are some of the names of this movie.

Heist of the Century (TV series)

It has a season, but what a season. The series is based on true events and tells the incredible story of the largest cash robbery in the history of Colombia. 33 million dollars was the amount that the assailants took with them.

Drive (film)

One of the cult films of the neo-noir genre. Based on the book with the eponymous title, Ryan gosling makes one of the best performances of his career. An ‘unnamed’ car driver occasionally performs jobs as a dangerous getaway buddy on night missions. His rules are clear: work anonymously and never twice for the same person.

Theft of the century (film)

Argentine film based on real events. The film tells the story of robbery at the Río de Acassuso Bank in 2006 When six thieves entered the branch, they opened 147 safes and took with them $ 19 million. The chaotic heist mixes genres such as comedy, action or romance in its 114-minute duration.