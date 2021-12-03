The 10 most shocking moments in television series this 2021

2021 ushered in popular series with mind-blowing twists, shocking deaths, and unforeseen dramas.

“You” and “Mare of Easttown” took gory twists that shook viewers to the core.

Warning: this note contains Spoilers for popular shows like “You”, “Ted Lasso” and “WandaVision”.

The television series left us with our mouths open on more than one occasion this 2021, either with unexpected deaths, unpredictable romances and even betrayals by some of its characters.

To close the year with a flourish, we leave you the 10 most shocking moments in the most popular television series of 2021.

Il-nam’s confession on Netflix’s “The Squid Game” left viewers baffled

Noh Juhan / Netflix

In the Korean drama “The Squid Game,” Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) is invited to participate in a series of games for children with deadly twists to win a fortune.

In the ending, Gi-Hun struggles with guilt of being the sole survivor and refuses to touch the prize money. However, after receiving a mysterious invitation, Gi-Hun finds his friend and “gganbu” Oh Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su) dying in a hospital bed.

Il-nam reveals that he created the games to entertain himself alongside his ultra-wealthy partners. When they gave him a terminal diagnosis, he participated in them as player 001 to relive his childhood.

In Il-nam’s final scene, bet with Gi-Hun if someone will save a homeless man from dying on the frozen street corner. But when Gi-Hun wins the bet, he realizes that Il-nam died.

On Netflix’s “Clickbait,” Nick’s Co-Worker Stole His Identity

Netflix

In the thriller “Clickbait,” a family races against time to save Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) after a video of him with a sign that reads “Abuse of women” and “with five million views I die” turns viral.

Nick dies at first, but the twists keep coming. As detectives, journalists and family members delve into his past, it seems increasingly likely that he was not the innocent man everyone assumed.

However, in the season finale, it is revealed that Nick’s 60-year-old partner Dawn (Becca Lish) stole his private photos and computer passwords to cheat on countless women online.

Dawn’s obsession with the catfish eventually led to Sarah’s (Taylor Ferguson) death by suicide and set her brother Simon (Daniel Henshall) on the path of revenge. Although Simon took Nick hostage, it was Dawn who first set Nick up to be murdered, stealing his identity and attacking women online.

Detective Zabel’s sudden death occurred mid-season on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown.”

Michele K. Short / HBO

In “Mare of Easttown,” Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) investigates the tragic death of teenage mother Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny).

The murder case connects her to Colin Zabel (Evan Peters), a young county detective. Mare and Zabel grow closer throughout the season and even share a kiss.

In the fifth episode, a clue about a suspect leads them to the home of kidnapper Wayne Potts. During a tense conversation, the two kidnapped girls, Katie and Missy, hit a pipe to alert detectives and Potts suddenly shoots Zabel in the head.

In the end, Mare is finally able to retrieve Zabel’s weapon and kill Potts, but his partner is no longer with her.

The Mysterious Love Interest From The Second Season Of Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” Was Hard To Predict

Apple TV Plus

In “Ted Lasso,” an endearing Kansas manager (Jason Sudeikis) trades football for soccer when he flips continents to do wonders for failing club AFC Richmond.

In season two, team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) seeks a fresh start in her love life when she downloads the dating app Bantr, which hides users’ identities until they are ready to meet.

After weeks of flirting, Keeley (Juno Temple) encourages Rebecca to go on a date with her mystery man.

When she arrives at the restaurant, she quickly realizes that her flirt is none other than soccer player Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh).

When the initial shock wears off, Sam and Rebecca try to make things work for the rest of the season.

A pregnancy caught Marcus by surprise on HBO’s “Love Life”

Sarah Shatz / HBO Max

In the second season of “Love Life,” Marcus Watkins (William Jackson Harper) struggles to find lasting love after his marriage collapsed.

Midway through the show, Marcus stops having a seemingly unrequited crush on Mia (Jessica Williams) and tries to enjoy dating without strings attached, which means connecting with single mom Becca (Leslie Bibb).

At first, Marcus enjoys hotel date nights and his first fling with a threesome, but at the end of episode six Becca drops a bombshell: she’s pregnant.

The reveal is a punch to the stomach for Marcus, who finally felt like he was fixing his life. This forces you to get a new perspective.

The coffin reveal changed the rules of the game on HBO’s “White Lotus”

Mario Pérez / HBO

“White Lotus” follows an elite group of vacationers as they stay at a five-star Maui resort. His ridiculous standards and interpersonal drama test the patience of staff, including hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett).

In the first scene of the series, a coffin is loaded onto a plane, alluding to a future death and adding a sense of dread to the black comedy.

The internet was rife with coffin theories for every character from Rachel Patton (Alexandra Daddario) to Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn).

But in the end, it was Armond who was killed after he got intoxicated and entered Shane’s (Jake Lacy) room. After Armond defecated in his suitcase, Shane mistook him for a thief and stabbed him with a knife.

Viewers either loved or hated the ending, but this is definitely going to go down as one of the strangest deaths in television history.

The revelation that Jeanette heard Kate scream for help on Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” was chilling.

Freeform / Bill Matlock

“Cruel Summer” centers on high school students Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) and Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) during three turbulent summers in 1995, 1996 and 1997.

Throughout the three time jumps, it is revealed that Kate was kidnapped by her teacher and held captive for months. Following her rescue, Kate tells the media that Jeanette saw her and did nothing to help.

Throughout the series, Jeanette maintains her innocence and even convinces Kate at the end that she never saw her in the house.

But in the season finale, viewers see Jeanette wandering the house in 1996 and hear Kate plead for help, only to be left locked in the basement with a smile on her face.

Love and Joe betray each other in the third season finale of Netflix’s “You”

John P. Fleenor / Netflix

In “You,” Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is constantly attracted to new women and his obsessions usually end in death.

Joe seemed to find his perfect match in Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who has a similar penchant for killing but can’t help but see other women when they move to the suburbs.

Throughout the third season, Joe and Love try to make their marriage work for their son. In the end, they both betray each other at a last supper. To test Joe’s loyalty, Love poisons the hilt of a knife with aconite to temporarily paralyze him.

But before Love can kill him, Joe turns on her and injects her with a heavier dose of the poison, revealing that he was suspicious of her plan and gave himself an antidote before dinner.

After cutting off two toes, setting up a crime scene and setting his house on fire, Joe leaves Love in the rubble.

It was Agatha the whole time on Disney Plus’s “WandaVision”

Marvel studios

In “WandaVision”, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) recovers from the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and lives in the suburbs with Vision (Paul Bettany).

As the characters awaken to a new television era in each episode, Marvel kept viewers guessing what would happen. From multiple cameos, missing dogs, and the return of a dead brother, everyone had a different theory of what was unfolding.

However, in episode seven, Wanda’s faithful neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) confessed that she is an ancient witch named Agatha Harkness.

The revelation of the villain was even accompanied by a fun and happy song that explained that it was “Agatha all the time”, as she manipulated Wanda to consume her magic.

The rooftop murder of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” sparked the series’ events

Craig Blankenhorn / Hulu

In the comedy mystery series “Only Murders in the Building,” three neighbors bond over their shared love of crime after a murder occurs in their building.

Throughout the show, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) attempt to piece together who killed their neighbor Tim Kono (Julian Cihi).

Unbeknownst to her allies, Mabel actually grew up with Tim and believes his death is related to the murder of her friend Zoe (Olivia Reis), who was shoved from the roof 10 years before the events of the series began.

Although Mabel’s friend Oscar (Aaron Domínguez) was convicted of Zoe’s death, a big twist in episode seven reveals that her Arconia neighbor, Theo Dimas (James Caverly), accidentally pushed Zoe off the roof on that fateful night, and Tim was silently threatened for watching what happened.

