Tesla releases a children’s cyberquad and sells out in 24 hours

Tesla, one of Elon Musk’s companies, has released to the market a product that, despite the price and the warnings from the company itself on shipping times, se has sold out in a matter of 24 hours. Is named Cyberquad for Kids and it is, as its name suggests, a quad for children.

Costs $ 1,900 (1,681 euros) and if someone is thinking of ordering it for Christmas, let them know that it is no longer possible because there are no units left. In fact, it is likely that not even those who have bought it will have it under the tree in time.

Here’s what Tesla’s $ 1,900 Cyberquad for Kids looks like sold out in 24 hours. (Photo: Tesla)

And the fact is that neither the price nor the notice that there is no guarantee that it will arrive before the holidays to its recipients has deterred avid buyers from reserving one. Although it is not known how many units have been put up for sale, the ones that came out have flown. The Tesla site, where they have posted the ‘out of stock’ sign, warns with a footnote to the description that “Cyberquad for Kids will start shipping in 2-4 weeks. Orders are not guaranteed to arrive before the holidays. “

About the product itself, it is detailed, in addition to what is seen of the design in the images, which is “Fully electric” and what is “Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design.” This four-wheeler “features a full steel frame, padded seat and adjustable suspension with rear disc brake and LED light bars.” As for the battery, it is “lithium-ion with up to 15 miles of range and a configurable top speed of 10 mph.” That is to say, eight kilometers of range and a speed of 16 km / h. There are three speeds that can be configured.

The minimum age for the use of this children’s electric vehicle is eight years. In the frequently asked questions section of the store on-line invites you to visit to find out more about this quad specifies that “it can only be purchased through the US Tesla Store.” and that it is only available for shipment to “the 48 states of the continental United States” through FedEx. Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico are left out.

It is also specified that the return period is 14 days from the day of receipt and that it must be assembled at home, for which they recommend downloading “a copy of the assembly instructions for Cyberquad for Kids”.

The minimum age to use the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is eight years old. (Photo: Tesla)

The Cybertruck in which it is inspired is a truck, as they remember in Insider, presented by the company in 2019. Then it was also said that two more four-wheeled vehicles called Cyberquad would be manufactured. The original plan was to start shipping this year, but their production has been delayed to 2022. Just a few days ago, Musk posted a message about this on his Twitter profile in which he summarized that 2021 had been a “supply chain nightmare.”

Although this does not seem to be Musk’s only bad dream, that on Black Friday he sent an email to his workers at another company, at SpaceX, to warn them of the problems with the production of the Raptor engine and how this could be a real debacle and until bankruptcy.

