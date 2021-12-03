Tesla is still not selling the Cybertruck, but now it has launched an electric quad bike for boys and girls inspired by the truck: this is Cyberquad

Yesterday we told you that Tesla put on sale in its online store the Cyberwhistle, a minimalist whistle inspired by your Cybertruck that costs 50 dollars, that is to say about 1060 pesos. Today the company also launched another crazy product: an electric quad bike for children which it called Cyberquad for Kids.

This vehicle is designed for children of 8 years and older and includes a steel frame, padded seat and adjustable suspension with rear disc brake. There are even LED light bars to complete the very stylish aesthetic. “cyberpunk”, obviously also inspired by the Cybertruck.

According to the Tesla sales website, Cyberquad for Kids will start shipping in two to four weeks, so they do not guarantee that orders will arrive before the Christmas holidays.





The lithium-ion battery gives it a range of 24 kilometers on one charge and Tesla says it will take up to five hours to fully charge, however the battery range may vary depending on the weight of the child, the riding terrain and the speed setting.





The Cyberquad for Kids has three speed settings: 8 km / h, 16 km / h and 8 km / h in reverse, while its maximum speed will be 10 km / h. Its total weight is just over 55 kilograms and it supports up to 68 kilos.

For his part, Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, shared a video riding the Cyberquad for Kids with his children; then a little later he uploaded a video of the full size Cyberquad, that is, for adults.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk – Franz von Holzhausen (@ woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

Price and availability

For now, Cyberquad for Kids will only be sold in USA, but it will not reach Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico (also territories of the country). Also, it is not shipped fully assembled either, the assembly instructions show at least 18 different pieces.





The price of Cyberquad for Kids is $ 1,900 and you can now order online. This vehicle arrives much earlier than the full-size Cyberquad, introduced in 2019 and of which there has been no further news.

But if you were thinking of ordering it, bad news, the Cyberquead for Kids is already sold out.