Teresa Ruiz, the Mexican who conquers Mark Wahlberg

For a few days, the Mexican Teresa Ruiz has been sitting next to Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, who will become her boyfriend and father-in-law on the big screen.

He sees them every day, sitting with a large sheet of pages in front of them, rehearsing for the filming of “Father Stu”, which will address the life of Stuart Long, the boxer and actor who became a priest in the 1990s.

The Oaxacan actress (“Here on Earth” and “Narcos: Mexico”) has the co-star role as the young Chicana who, in real life, was the engine for Long’s change.

“It’s a story that Mark fell in love with 10 years ago, started developing it, and is finally starting to be made in Los Angeles. In the life of this boxer, who begins very earthy, carnal, there was a girl he met, he became his girlfriend and she became the trigger for his life, I am that character ”, Ruiz details.

“The film celebrates Mexican culture a lot, not in terms of religion, but of these values ​​that we have such as respect, honor, the importance of having a family, which are qualities that we do very well,” he adds.

“Father Stu” will be shot entirely in Los Angeles under the direction of newcomer Rosalind Ross, writer of Lioness and Matador and partner of Gibson.

The Oaxacan actress recently arrived in theaters with El protector, next to Liam Neeson (Schindler’s list), who considered that the Mexican was the heart of the story.

Now, sharing the set with Wahlberg (Ted and The Departed) and Gibson (Braveheart and Mad Max) is not something that makes her nervous, because since she started acting, she learned the secret.

10 movies and eight series make up his filmography.



“To do the greatest honor to an actor, to the script, I had to see the person who was on the page, not the narrative that is about that actor; And then I see what I did and I say: ‘oh, damn’ (laughs), the satisfying thing is to work full of talents ”, she expresses.

Teresa believes that the Mexican presence in US projects will grow, without being characters linked to violence or drug trafficking, as was traditionally the case.

In recent years, people like Eiza Gonzalez, Diego Luna, Demian Bichir, Eugenio Derbez and Gael García Bernal have played the roles of musical directors, astronauts and police officers.

“This will continue to happen and grow, people want to see themselves represented, the more we inform ourselves and question racism, classism and these things that used to be and did not change, now we demand more.”

Last year, the Mexican actress participated in Kevin Smith’s new comedy project (Hard to kill 4.0), played a TV reporter, trying to get to the bottom of a case.

With Luis Miguel

In the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, Teresa will play a woman who will be close to the Sun, after an accident affects her hearing and prevents her from singing.

The trailer shows her walking, haughty, while the singer is seen unmade in an armchair.

“Azucena is a woman who arrives in one of the darkest moments of her life,” he says.

2 films has produced: Leap Year and See You, Dad.

“They have kept it very secret, I have received hundreds of messages asking me if I am this or that person, I can say that the character is made with a group of several people, but it is inclined towards one”, abounds.

The series has practically just finished filming due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The actress was scheduled for only two months of 2020, but due to security protocols, it was extended until March of this year.

