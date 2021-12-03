Surely you can imagine who is eating Samsung’s toast in Latin America

Samsung is still number 1 in Latin America, but already has several falling quarters with Motorola and Xiaomi as the main antagonists … Few surprises!

We said a few months ago that almost half of the mobiles sold in Latin America were from Samsung, although shortly afterwards the expert industry consultants they already told us about a fall of the South Korean giant to 37.3% due to the fierce competition that has arrived to the main markets of Central and South America.

This trend is confirmed by the latest data published by Counterpoint Research, echoed by GizmoChina colleagues talking about a Latin American market that matures more and more, giving prominence to other manufacturers already classics in their stores like Motorola, in addition to Chinese giants like OPPO, Xiaomi or ZTE.

In fact, it is that the Latam market grows again also although at a lower rate than other regions, with only 0.7% inter-annual and 3.1% between the second and third quarter of 2021 to which the data offered by the consultant correspond.

In addition, the own Counterpoint Research especially review that Only in this fiscal year 2021 at least five new brands operate in Latin America, further saturating the market and complicating the hegemony of a Samsung which must now also compete with the successful Chinese giants.

These are the brands that sell the most mobile phones in Latin America

Thus, in a scenario complicated by the global shortage of chips, Samsung reduces its shares in Latam again to 35.6%, although it maintains the first position with Motorola growing at a good pace up to 23.2% of Compartir and Xiaomi, OPPO and ZTE multiplying their market shares with 10.4%, 4.4% and 4.6% respectively.

It is noteworthy that Samsung records its lowest level in Latin America of the last 7 quarters, surely afflicted by the unavailability of stock due to stops in factories in Brazil and Vietnam due to lack of components and / or Covid-19.

It is not a surprise in any case that Xiaomi, ZTE and OPPO and gain ground, they have already done it in all the markets they have been reaching in their international expansion, and we already know the good penetration of an American firm like Motorola in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico or Peru, although now they are in the hands of another Chinese giant like Lenovo.

Interestingly, with only a few months Xiaomi has already reached the first position in Colombia at certain times, being the second in Chile and Peru and aiming to dominate in these three countries in the very short term.

ZTE for its part, it has been placed as the fourth firm boosted by its growth also in Colombia and Peru thanks to its agreements with local operators, although in his case, Mexico is his biggest market.

Samsung continues to be the leader, Motorola rallies and the Chinese giants appear on the scene in a complicated environment, with Apple as an exception witness in a Latin America where its prices and its approach leave those of Cupertino with only a 3.7% market share. iPhone 13.

OPPO It also fell from grace in Mexico and Colombia, although in their case the recognition of their brand is lower and still has a way to go to make a bigger impact like the one you have already achieved, for example in Europe.

Also interesting is this case, because Apple does not start in Latin America And that’s news, since those from Cupertino are leaders in a market as complex as China, but here they do not even reach a 4% quota, surely due to its high prices and its exclusive orientation to the most premium.

Will have to see how the market behaves in the coming months, since the pandemic should begin to subside and by the end of 2022 the market should also have recovered from the logistics and chip manufacturing crisis … We will stay tuned, because our friends in Latin America have more and more options in your catalogs!

The 31 best mobiles on the market that you can buy in 2021

Related topics: Motorola, Phones, Samsung, Xiaomi

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe